Canadian Fashion Retailers Are Looking For Sustainability Practices That Are The Perfect Fit

The link between the fashion industry and the environment is clear according to various measurement standards, the global fashion industry produces anywhere from four To ten percent of global greenhouse gas emissions. Like a several billion dollars a sector that is only growing, brands are scrambling to become more respectful of the environment, especially since consumer awareness increases.

But difficulties arise when retailers try to tackle the issue of sustainability, as fashion is not just one industry among many, including agriculture, chemicals and fossil fuels. Adding to the interconnected nature of fashion is the fact that sustainability models will differ depending on the size of the business and across products and regions.

I think what’s really important to remember about sustainability and sustainable practices is that it’s a spectrum, says Anika Kozlowski, assistant professor of fashion design, ethics and sustainability at Ryerson University. It continually evolves and adapts as we learn new information about impacts and how to measure those impacts.

What it really looks like is that Canadian retailers are finding different ways to adopt sustainable practices that best suit their niche.

Take Kotn, a Toronto home and clothing brand that sources directly from Egypt, for example.

CEO and Co-Founder Rami Helali firmly believes that traceability is the foundation of any sustainable retailer. You can’t approach your material impact on climate change as an industry without understanding the full impact of your supply chain, not just the final garment being assembled, he says.

It means knowing where all stages of production take place, from where the raw materials are grown to where the final product is assembled.

A 2021 report on transparency in the fashion industry published by Fashion revolution found that among 250 of the world’s top brands, only 47 percent disclosed details of their Tier 1 manufacturer, which is the final stage of production such as tailoring and packaging.

The numbers beyond first tier suppliers are much more dismal, with just 27% of brands surveyed disclosing second tier suppliers, also known as processing facilities. Regarding the last level of origin of raw materials, the number drops to 11%. Notable Canadian brands on the list include Aritzia and Canada Goose, both of which have achieved one percent traceability.

While big brands may be behind on this front, Kotn isn’t the only Canadian retailer emphasizing supply chain transparency. Footwear company Thesus, which changed its name from Alice + Whittles on November 1, is also committed to achieving full traceability. While the business is close but not quite there yet, CEO and co-founder Sofi Khwaja says it’s a priority.

Where Thesus really thrives is its designs and materials, Ms. Khwaja explains. The most important thing for us as a brand, and one that really set us apart from the start, is our genuine attention to materials and waste diversion in our products.

Thesus is not a fast fashion company, they don’t launch new products every season, or even every year. Instead, Ms. Khwaja says they are taking the time to develop a sustainable product. An important part of stepping away from fast fashion models is really knowing your partners on a deeper level and making a commitment to them so that you can be responsible for them.

The company is part of a growing trend in the industry to move away from more damaging materials such as polyester and towards more environmentally friendly materials such as hemp.

At Canadian retailer Frank and Oak, hemp is quickly becoming a popular material, along with fabrics such as kapok and yak wool. For Melisa Alessi, head of production and design at Frank and Oak, it is clear that the industry is currently more extractive than additive. She wants to help the company move towards the latter.

Ms Alessi led Frank and Oak to adopt more sustainable measures such as using recycled polyester and designing a possible circular economy. At the same time, she recognizes that the company still has room for improvement, such as traceability.

It’s up to us to be able to trace our supply chain and to be able to talk about it in a transparent way, she explains.

While Ryersons Ms. Kozlowski says recycling materials is helpful in creating circularity, it’s not a silver bullet.

The scale at which we were producing is out of control and recycling is not the solution to keep production going at the rate it does, especially when clothing production is expected to increase over the next 10 years, says -she.

She hopes the Canadian fashion industry will realize the importance of creating circularity and start working on it in various ways.

Sustainability is a spectrum. It is not a binary, it is neither good nor bad. There are so many ranges on what durability can look like.