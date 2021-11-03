Fashion
Watch the Gucci “Gucci Love Parade” Fashion Show
Gucci Creative Director Alessandro Michele will present his “Gucci Love Parade” collection at a fashion show on Hollywood Boulevard in Los Angeles on November 3 at 8:30 am IST. Here’s everything you need to know about the live broadcast and the fashion show.
The Gucci fashion show will take place in Los Angeles. The show’s extravagance will build on the brand’s centenary celebrations, which began earlier this year and will follow on from the 10th Gucci-sponsored LACMA Art and Film Gala, which is scheduled for 3 November.
The collection will be the third in Gucci’s new seasonless approach to the runway calendar, having abandoned the traditional spring / summer-fall / winter model in 2020. At the time, creative director Alessandro Michele described the system as “Worn out”. I think these are outdated and malnourished words, clothes should have a longer lifespan than those words attribute to them, ”he said of the fashion seasons. “So much outrageous greed has made us lose harmony and care, connection and belonging,” he said.
The Los Angeles runway will be Gucci’s first presentation in the United States since Michele’s first cruise collection for the brand, which debuted in New York City in 2015. The LACMA Art and Film Gala is always a celebrity affair, attracting some of the Hollywoodians. bigger names.
The show is also part of Gucci’s Changemakers initiative. Gucci will provide significant support to communities in Los Angeles and Hollywood through donations to six nonprofits in hopes of making an impact in the areas of homelessness, mental health and youth culture, powered by Gucci Equilibrium.
Gucci Love Parade is unquestionably a must-see fashion show, with cutting-edge fashion fueling a good and noble cause. Get a front row seat for the #GucciLoveParade show below
All images: Courtesy of Gucci
