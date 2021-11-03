Fashion new arrivals were excited to shop this week





Maggie Marilyns’ first foray into men’s clothing is an extension of the brand’s Somewhere essentials line first launched for women in late 2019. The collection is designed to make it easier to dress with versatile basics like hoodies, blazers and sweatpants which are all made in a conscious and visible supply chain. Somewhere Man is Maggie Marilyns’ next step in inspiring a transparent, circular, regenerative and inclusive fashion industry, as the pieces are made from traceable organic or recycled fibers sourced from New Zealand’s leading regenerative merino and cotton farms. Maggie Marilyn men’s gray hoodie Ribbed tank top for men Maggie Marilyn black Photo: Courtesy of Mackage Mackages’ new cloud collection is nothing short of a dream. The plush line is comfortable and stylish at the same time, with oversized vests, long coats and scarves to boot. Mackage Mylah Cropped Down Jacket with Funnel Hood Mackage River Oversized Down Scarf Mackage Meghan long down coat with hood Mackage Brock down jacket with funnel neck Dagne Dover has just launched some of the brand’s iconic bags in new ocher and evergreen colourways, as well as a leather edition that includes a stylish tote bag. Dagne Dover Tokyo twist lock tote Dagne cotton tote Dove Vida Photo: Courtesy of Stuart Weitzman Stuart Weitzman’s new holiday campaign features Kate Hudson and a collection of metallic and rhinestone-encrusted shoes that will get you ready to get into the holiday spirit. Stuart Weitzman Stardust 100 Sandals Stuart Weitzman Stuart 100 stretch slippers Stuart Weitzman Stuart 75 stretch ankle boots Stuart Weitzman Nudistcurve 100 sandals Photo: Courtesy of Moose Knuckles x Telfar Well, Telfar did it again with another collection destined to fly off the shelves. This time, the It brand has teamed up with Moose Knuckles on padded leather bags, outerwear, pants and padded collars. While the bags are already sold out, the rest of the collection still has dwindling stocks. Get yours before it’s gone. Moose Knuckles x Telfar leather bomber jacket Moose Knuckles x Telfar Pant Moose Knuckles x Telfar quilted stand-up collar Moose Knuckles x Telfar pea coat Photo: Courtesy of Morgan Lane Morgan Lane’s latest addition is the Candy Land brands collaboration. Candy cane striped pajamas and lollipop-embellished shorts effortlessly bring holiday cheer, whether you’re sleeping or lounging around the house. Morgan Lane x Candyland Zoe candy cane camisole Morgan Lane x Candyland Faye Candy Cane Trousers Morgan Lane x Candyland Langley Sugar Cane Dressing Gown Morgan Lane x Candyland Tally Shorts in Candy Pink Photo: Courtesy of Hanifa Hanifas’ first version of shoes features a pair of open heels and over the knee boots that are alluring, eye-catching and minimalist at the same time. The SalvatoreFerragamosIcon-Up collection has just been launched exclusively on Farfetch. This 300-piece limited edition capsule incorporates the principles of circularity with items made from materials sourced from Ferragamos’ existing stock. The accessories line introduces the reuse of the brand’s DNA, reflecting Ferragamos’ mission towards a more responsible future. Recycled printed ballerinas Varina Salvatore Ferragamo Salvatore Ferragamo Varina recycled printed ballet flats

