Seyfarth Shaw’s Intellectual Property Team Files Amici Brief to Supreme Court in Commercial Clothing Case – Intellectual Property

Seyfarth Synopsis: On October 18, 2021, Jamaica Szeliga, Joe Lanser and Vince Smolczynski of Seyfarth submitted an amici brief to the United States Supreme Court to support certiorari in the business attire case of Seyfarth. Sulzer Mixpac AG v. A&N Trading Co. et al, No. 21-417.

The brief was submitted on behalf of the International AntiCounterfeiting Coalition (IACC), a nonprofit advocacy group dedicated to reducing counterfeiting and piracy, Industrial Designers Society of America (IDSA), a commercial profit organization non-profit for industrial designers, and Swissmem, a professional association representing more than a thousand mechanical, electrical and metal industries in Switzerland. In addition to the thesis submitted for IACC, IDSA and Swissmem, the International Trademark Association (INTA) and professors of intellectual property law also submitted theses.

The Second Circuit’s decision inSulzer Mixpac, believing that any usefulness of a product necessarily affects the cost or the quality of the product and thus makes the product functional and not protectable by legal trade dress. The Second Circuit ruling departs from the position held by seven other circuit courts and the United States Patent and Trademark Office, which apply multifactor analysis to determine whether a business presentation is invalid because of its functionality. In the majority approach, product features that have some underlying utility or utility may still be eligible for trade dress protection, as utility is only the beginning of the functionality analysis. Courts consider additional evidence regarding,among others, whether the utility of the product features is advertised, whether there are utility patents covering the trade dress feature, the existence of alternative designs that similarly perform the utility feature, and whether the The trade dress results from a simpler, cheaper or better manufacturing method, among other factors, to determine if the functionality exists.See, for example,In re Morton-Norwich Products, Inc., 671 F.3d 1332, 1340 (CCPA 1982). The Seyfarth case, along with the other amici case submitted, asks the United States Supreme Court to grant the pending certiorari motion to resolve the circuit split to create a uniform approach to assess functionality in matters of trade dress.

A copy of Seyfarth’s amici brief for IACC, IDSA and Swissmem can be foundhere.

