Newbie Akash Kumar wins India’s first medal after entering semi-Sports News, Firstpost

Belgrade: Hardened by difficult circumstances in his personal life, young boxer Akash Kumar (54 kg) on ​​Tuesday won India’s first medal at the AIBA Men’s World Championships in Belgrade by qualifying for the semi-finals thanks to a superb victory over former Olympic silver medalist Yoel Finol. Rivas from Venezuela. However, Narender Berwal (+ 92kg) withdrew from the competition, edged by Azerbaijani Mahammad Abdullayev. Berwal lost 0-5. But before that, 21-year-old Akash won 5-0 with a fabulous performance that was the perfect blend of powerful punches and great showmanship. The intrepid youngster scored on counterattacks with non-existent guard and taunted his opponent, all while staying out of his reach with formidable pace and footwork. Even a cut above his right eye couldn’t slow him down or force him to raise his guard. “My strategy was to attack from the start, I took the first round with that and in the second I also had to protect my cut, while advancing, which I managed to do,” Akash said afterwards. the triumph. A product of the Army Sports Institute in Pune, the Services boxer lost his mother to a lung infection in September and competed in the national championships without realizing the tragedy. The World Championships are his first senior international tournament, which makes the performance so far even more special. His father died more than a decade ago after introducing him to boxing and his brother has been in prison since 2017 in connection with a murder case. But determined not to be defined by his difficult circumstances, Akash has only become the seventh Indian boxer to win a world championship medal and is now also assured of a cash prize of at least $ 25,000. “I dedicate this medal to my late father and mother and to my coaches. I have participated in such a great tournament for the first time in my life and I am so proud to have done well,” said Akash. “His performance earned him a lot of respect from his opponents. For a beginner, he showed great confidence in the face of much more experienced boxers,” added Santiago Nieva, director of high performance of the ‘India. PTI. Rivas initially won a bronze medal at the Rio 2016 Olympics, but his medal was reclassified to silver after the original second runner-up failed a doping test. Akash will face Makhmud Sabyrkhan, 19, of Kazakhstan, a three-time Asian youth gold medalist. Later in the evening, five-time Asian medalist Shiva Thapa (63.5 kg) will face Turkey’s Kerem Oezmen in the quarter-finals with two other Indians. Thapa is reportedly aiming to become the first Indian boxer to win two medals at the world event, after securing a bronze medal at the 2015 edition. Nishant Dev (71kg) will face Russian Vadim Musaev, while reigning Asian champion Sanjeet (92kg), who was quarter-finalist in the last edition of the event, will face Italy’s Aziz Abbes Mouhiidine. Previous Indian medalists at the World Championships are Vijender Singh (Bronze, 2009), Vikas Krishan (Bronze, 2011), Thapa (Bronze, 2015), Gaurav Bidhuri (Bronze, 2017), Amit Panghal (Silver, 2019) and Manish Kaushik (Bronze, 2019). The Gold Centerpiece winners will walk away with a cash prize of $ 100,000. The silver medalists will receive $ 50,000 and the two bronze medalists will receive $ 25,000 each. The total scholarship is $ 2.6 million. India is represented by its reigning national champions in all weight classes.

