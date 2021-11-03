Kelly Rowland turns heads as she wears a sexy leopard print dress and red lipstick for Instagram

Kelly Rowland looked classically sexy in a new video shared on Instagram on Tuesday.

The 40-year-old musician charmed her nearly 12 million followers by donning a Rat & Boa leopard-print dress in her 12-second recording Reels.

In the short clip, the mum-of-two flirted with the camera as she posed on a white bench with a clean white background while swinging a red pout.

The former Destiny’s Child performer upgraded her look with large gold earrings that were visible as her hair blew back and forth.

The singer’s long dark locks have been styled in a middle part with a loose wave pattern. and she had itfull makeup face with elongated eyelashes, rosy cheeks and impressive red lip.

Her leopard print dress with no neckline accentuated her slim waistline and showcased her long, toned stems.

Ms Rowland rounded off her fun and daring fashion moment with leopard-print stilettos and gold bracelets and rings.

While filming, she stared at the camera with an expression of greed, leaning over and sticking her tongue out flirtatiously for a moment.

In another case, she coolly adjusted her dress as the fabric blew with the help of an invisible fan.

The footage was recorded by Ayra Starr’s Fashion Killer.

Also on Tuesday, the crooner appeared in Instagram Stories to document a treadmill workout.

She wore a two piece green gym set with orange and brown accent colors.

And she showed part of her flat stomach in a long sleeve zip top.

Rowland waved a peace sign and winked at the camera as she sweated in a black face mask. “We’re here @rebeccabroxfit,” she wrote on the short video, tagging her fitness trainer.

Earlier this month, the Fabletics Ambassador attended the Los Angeles premiere of Netflix’s The Harder They Fall.

She was stunned in an asymmetric feathered red dress with black leather opera gloves and a matching belt.

On November 27, Kelly can be seen in the Lifetime TV Movie Merry Liddle Christmas, a sequel to the 2020 Merry Liddle Christmas Wedding.