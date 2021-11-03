Excessively overreact to UConn men’s basketball offseason hype videos





The offseason can be painfully long for a college basketball fan. UConn’s men’s basketball team acrimoniously pulled out of March, but are tasked with moving forward into 2021-2022, leading to one of the busiest offseason in recent memory. Every step of the way, UConn fed the greedy vultures a piece of #content. Husky fans were treated to a handful of videos offering a preview of the off-season training. These well-edited hyped videos help fans get a glimpse of Head Coach Dan Hurley’s intense workouts. These videos are all fans need to hold back during the offseason, and they were undoubtedly handpicked for clues to player development, new narratives, and breakout candidates. However, the off-season hype videos are just that; hype videos. Everyone looks good in the compilations; they are meant to generate excitement during an offseason when the content is sterile. But a week away from all of this, what could be more fun than getting carried away and making silly statements? Let’s watch some of the more notable training videos and see what we can predict for the season ahead. In the first video, dated June 22, fans are treated to euro-stepping from Samson Johnson as James Harden, Akok Akok roll his fingers and back, and an Andre Jackson helmed by a man who directs quick breaks. Oh, and Matthew Garry with the sweetest shot on the team. Video # 2: Above we have more man-bun Andre Jackson angry with the rims. RJ Cole looks like he can curl 50lb dumbbells. Lots of great Isaiah Whaley Wrench content here too. Video n ° 3: RJ Cole diving? RJ Cole plunging. Video n ° 4: One Handed Dunks by Tyler Polley something you’ll see a lot more in 2022 I’m sure. Here’s video proof of a Jordan Hawkins Jelly, Trey Akok, and some hi-socks featuring Richie Springs and Rahsool Diggins, who are sure to be UConns staples all season long. Jalen Gaffney will become the college basketball version of DeMar DeRozan with this mid-range pull-up. Above we see the first preview of 45:07. If this video is to be trusted, UConn will lead the nation in the attempted and achieved three-point baskets. Plus, Jackson lost the bun but still hates rims. Here we get our first glimpse of freshman Corey Floyd Jr., who looks like he can play linebacker. Tyrese Martin won’t miss a layup this year, and RJ Cole will have more left-handed floats than any other point guard in the Big East. The last, since the first day of practice. I don’t know if this counts as an offseason video, but its content nonetheless remains. Every UConn player has a perfect form of shooting. Akok Akok and Adama Sanogo meeting at the edge likely caused the multiverse.

