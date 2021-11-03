Britney Spears does mysterious Halloween murder in bloody dress – Footwear News





All products and services presented are independently selected by the editors. However, FN may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain verifiable data for accounting purposes. Britney Spears had her Halloween in the scariest way. The “Criminal” singer shared a glimpse of her festivities on Instagram last night, getting into her murder mystery persona in a bloody way. Spears posed on the floor like a crime scene as she wore a bloodstained pink dress with a black lace trim and matching cheetah print handcuffs. The look also included dizzying black pumps, measuring almost 6 inches in height. “5:45… she arrived… the porter said she came home alone !!! She went to dinner with two friends and had 1 drink… took a taxi home but was found on the ground by her neighbor… it remains a mystery… who would do such a thing ??? She had a wonderful family and of course they were nowhere near !!!! Spears wrote in her caption as she set the scene. Related In addition to sleek pumps and chunky heels, Spears’ casual shoe collection also includes affordable styles like Steve Madden platforms as well as Birkenstock Arizona sandals and Hoka One One Clifton sneakers. When the pop star makes a red carpet appearance, she usually selects pairs from top brands such as Christian Louboutin, Giuseppe Zanotti and Le Silla. Beyond her personal style repertoire, the “Baby One More Time” musician has collaborated with a mix of brands throughout her career, including creating a collection co-branded with Candies in 2010; she also previously appeared in the Kenzo La Collection Momento N ° 2 campaign in 2018. Take inspiration from Britney Spears in these towering heels that channel her Halloween look.

CREDIT: Courtesy of DSW Buy now: Chinese Laundry Wow Pumps, $ 70.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Steve Madden Buy now: Steve Madden Brenna Pumps, $ 90 (was $ 130).

CREDIT: Courtesy of DSW Buy now: Jessica Simpson Analista Pumps, $ 60 (was $ 70). Click through the gallery to see Britney Spears’ best street style looks over the decades.

