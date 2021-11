Men’s Winter Parka Canada Durable Waterproof

Montreal, Canada, November 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) – Frank And Oaks recently expanded their line of winter coats and parkas to feature modular layers designed to be worn alone or together to adapt to changes in weather and seasons throughout the year. More details can be found at https://ca.frankandoak.com/collections/men-coats The updated Alpine parka gives customers a durable, water and wind resistant outer layer option made from recycled polyester and organic cotton. Founded in 2012, Frank And Oak has been an environmentally conscious brand from the start. Upholding the values ​​of sustainability, transparency and functionality, the company strives to create practical clothing that has the least possible impact on the environment. With the goal of removing virgin plastic and polyester from the supply chain, every aspect of their process is thoughtful and eco-friendly, making them one of the most important sustainable brands to watch out for. Since its introduction in 2019, the company’s Smart-Layer collection has grown to include a variety of practical items suited to both Canada’s stormy weather and changing seasons around the world. Made from recycled and organic materials, the Alpine Coffee Bean Winter Coat is the latest in a series of basic clothing designed to provide customers with a stylish and responsible capsule wardrobe. The Frank And Oaks Alpine parka for 2021 improves on its previous version by offering more durable materials. Made with 55% recycled polyester and 45% organic cotton, its outer layer is durable, water repellent and windproof for comfort during the colder months. Insulated with Featherless Primaloft PowerPlume, the synthetic padding is as warm as down, but also excellent in wet weather, using air pockets to trap body heat. Designed to look as good as it feels, the Coffee Bean Alpine Winter Coat features an animal-free faux sherpa-lined hood and is cut in a minimal style with an adjustable waist inside for an optimal fit. Sold in sizes XS to XXL, the Alpine parka is available in black, rosin and coffee bean colors to suit all tastes while providing practical and comfortable winter clothing. With the latest announcement, Frank And Oak continues to expand its range of eco-responsible clothing for men and women, using quality recycled materials and responsible suppliers. Interested parties can find out more by visiting https://ca.frankandoak.com Website: https://ca.frankandoak.com

