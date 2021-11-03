Woman Wore Her Wedding Dress To Her Son’s Wedding – Is She Wrong?

Weddings bring out the best and the worst in people. Of course, it’s a celebration of love and you can party in your best outfit amid the flowers and great music. But they’re also under high pressure, and the importance and stakes involved in starting a wedding can lead to incidents and bad behavior on D-Day – both on the part of the guests and the wedding party.

If you were looking for an example of a very stressful wedding story or a bad example of etiquette for a wedding guest, Reddit would be the place to start. More precisely, the shame of marriage subreddit, where wedding themes, brides, grooms, vendors or – in this case – mother-in-law (MIL) are humiliated for their bad behavior, bad taste, or whatever else people can complain about.

Normally, this subreddit is filled to the brim with undeniably bad behavior – usually from brides or mothers-in-law. But one story posted two days ago is a bit of a puzzle and a room divider. It is difficult to say who the victim really is and whether the correct port of call was made. 607 votes and many comments later people have some great thoughts on the whole thing.

The post comes from a bride who recently married her groom and had an issue with her mother-in-law’s behavior during the event. It goes like this:

My husband and I got married a few years ago, but I recently discovered this sub and thought about how my lovely MIL wore her own wedding dress to our wedding. This woman was far from being the Jocasta type, and in fact not really an attention seeker, but she was a perpetual victim, and in her mind I had committed a serious sin, when I vetoed the dress she wanted to wear to our wedding (Color conflicted, not proper MOG) I guess she thought she was getting revenge on me.

She’d gotten married a year and a half before us, so it wasn’t like she’d pulled an ’80s wedding dress out of a box. It was actually gorgeous, thankfully cream and not white, and it really stood out on our pretty straightforward wedding. I was very upset. It was a slap in the face, and honestly, I have some insecurities about my appearance.

We got married young, neither of us could legally drink, and there are alcohol issues in my family, so we decided to avoid alcohol altogether. I had a few drinks on how we should pour him red wine, but alas there was no red wine.

Now, I’m not saying this is the best solution, or his best time (though God grant it I’m proud of it) but my husband has finally had enough. She had been snubbing me all night and had an attitude. Before he cut the cake, he cut a really big piece and walked over to where she was sitting, and just made a pie in her face. It was gorgeous (and I’m not a fan of couples who do). Her father, who is the world’s greatest facilitator, laughed at her. Even her husband laughed at her. My husband, with his shining spine [this refers to people growing a spine and means that you don’t let yourself be a doormat because of others wants or requests] said good, they told me it was time to cut the cake, and i thought you wanted to be the bride.

Honestly, MIL took it a little better than I expected. She sort of went from hating me to attacking her husband with cake for making fun of her. She ended up laughing about it, but I still have the glorious image of when he first did it, his absolute shock and fury.

I’m sure the poster wishes the shed would let their mother-in-law wear their original choice of dress now! What could be worse than a guest in a wedding dress covered with a cake? And why did she accept and reject guest outfits in the first place?

So here is. Pretty devastating wedding scene. And it does not stop there. The mother-in-law ended up coming out of the marriage and had an argument with her husband. The original poster writes that she must have come out like this and everyone had a great view of her. I’m not even sorry that she turned it into a cake fight, because it was her husband who made her wear the dress and apparently wanted to buy her a new one because her dress was cream and not white, and he wanted her in bridal white (this man despises us).

Honestly, it looks like the mother-in-law’s husband was the real enemy here. Want his wife to look like she’s married for someone else’s wedding? Ouch.

This stepmom and her husband seem like mean people, but did this couple have the best way to deal with it? According to the comments section, not really.

I would have been extremely embarrassed to be the guest of your wedding, you and your husband and everyone involved look as bad as your mother-in-law. What a waste, one user wrote in response to the story, while another replied Tell me you’re not mature enough to be married without saying it. Another said that I’m not surprised your mother-in-law isn’t talking to you anymore.

The OP continues to write that her stepmother’s husband got her dream job and a few months later they left the state. Fortunately, they left the state. She doesn’t bother to call or visit him, so we have almost no contact except the occasional vacation with her parents.

But some people take the side of the original posters, with one user writing that your mom is a complete child and another user replying that I was so lucky with my MIL – she was a sweetheart. Yours seems like a really difficult person.

They’re right – the stepmom in this story clearly has a kinky side and choosing a real marriage to get revenge on someone is awful, but I can’t help but feel sympathy for her to have to go out. covered in cake while everyone laughed at her.

Putting cake on your mother’s face is a bold move. But again, the same goes for your son’s big day in your own wedding dress. Is it hard to tell someone they are dressed inappropriately and come home and change?