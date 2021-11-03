Patrick Henry on the manifestation of his brand on the luxury fashion industry





Adolescence – the transitional phase between the ages of 13 and 19 – usually signifies the development of a person’s social, romantic and professional conscience. For Patrick Henry, a Los Angeles-based tailor and founder of a luxury fashion brand, it encompassed exactly that. While his self-taught tailoring business at 13 was driven by his desire to hook up with cute girls, this led to his passion for fashion, which is now exemplified by his custom suits worn by stars such as The Weeknd and Justin Bieber. .

The term luxury itself is evolving, Henry said in the latest Glossy Podcast. “[For clothing,] it’s all in the details: it’s the sewing, it’s the precision, it’s where the garment is produced, with what material it is produced and the small trimmings. Richfresh, best known for his custom suits, many of which feature Henry’s iconic runway stripes, has since become synonymous with the term luxury-leisure, a term coined by Henry himself to describe the deluxe version of the athleisure. And his pieces have been sported by stars such as Kodak Black, Barack Obama and Reese Witherspoon. While the Richfresh company remains 95% personalized, the Henrys company has not been spared the tribulations of Covid-19. But challenges paved the way for the Binghampton collection, Henry’s first ready-to-wear line limited to 25 pieces. Going forward, Henrys’ iconic strip, which he considers the closest thing to a Richfresh logo, will be available on a host of men’s and women’s silhouettes in 2022, he said. This is important, as we move on to ready-to-wear [and] potentially open stores, do it right and get the right funding, he said. Below are additional conversation highlights, which have been edited slightly for clarity. Say goodbye to the outsider outsider and kiss the top dog insider

I didn’t go to LA with fashion friends, and I wasn’t part of a fashion clique. I connected with [Harlem’s Fashion Row founder] Brandice Daniel because we’re both from Memphis. And she was doing a show in Memphis and reached out because she saw on social media that I was in town. She asked me if I would support her fashion show, and I had a few pieces that I had brought with me to show off. I did not know [it would] lead to New York Fashion Week. You can keep the title of Outsider and Outsider forever, but what’s the point? It’s feeding something that I think doesn’t need to be fed any more. Now is the time to go from underdog and underdog to top dog and insider. I don’t have to be outside of fashion, I am fashion. So why don’t you come in and introduce myself? From rags to riches

When we moved to California, we first settled in San Diego. It was one of the toughest times. And I said, Dude, I got out. I’m going to Los Angeles. [Ermenegildo] Zegnacalled me for an interview [in their Los Angeles store], and I was in a nice suit that I had changed. They hired me to do sales, and I ended up being # 1 for sales in my store and it was a cinch. It gave me the confidence to [think], Oh man, you can sell a luxury item easily. Even if you are rough around the edges, you still have a look. And you have a way to connect with people. It was time to go and make my own way then, and I left in 2014 and started my first business in LA, which was called Richfreshman. It was cheap costumes [that were] $ 600 or $ 800, and made in China. [There were] orange, pink and blue suits. In LA, as much as you might think it’s a colorful place, [everyone still wore] a black, gray or navy suit. I was going out and doing something different. On the power to protest

John Legend and Kevin Hart are my two biggest celebrities [dream clients] that I had when I started Richfresh. I [had] write their names on a whiteboard before you even start; a list of 12 celebrities I must have had, maybe I have them all by now. But I reached out to their stylists and said, Hey, here’s who I am. That’s what I do. You should connect with me. And they did. The rest is history.



