Jess Wright’s family’s honest reactions to her massive princess wedding dress



















02 November 2021



Jessica wright married William Lee-Kemp on September 9 in Mallorca in front of loved ones – and here’s what they thought of her stunning wedding dress … SEE: Beautiful Celebrity Wedding Dresses 2021: Gwen Stefani, Ariana Grande, more Jess walked down the aisle wearing a gorgeous wedding dress by Milla Nova that featured long sleeves, a plunging neckline, and a huge layered tulle skirt. The ruffled skirt certainly stole the show and the bride looked amazing in her jaw-dropping wedding photographs, shared exclusively with HELLO!. Her wedding guests were also wowed by the gorgeous gown, with groom Will remembering the moment Jess entered the church. Loading the player … WATCH: Jess Wright and her bridesmaids steal the show in pre-wedding photoshoot “She was so beautiful,” he said. “The dress was amazing, even more spectacular than I thought. The whole church took its breath away. It was one of those unforgettable moments.” In a clip shared to Jess’s Instagram feed, from the ITVBe show Jess Wright: Marriage, her mother Carol’s first reaction to seeing Jess trying on the dress in the store has been revealed. Jess Wright dazzled in a stunning wedding dress PHOTOS: Inside Michelle Keegan and Mark Wright’s gorgeous wedding RELATED: Michelle Keegan Parties at Jess Wright’s Post-Wedding Party – In Unreal Outfit She can be seen wiping the tears from her eyes as she tells her daughter it’s “adorable”. Jess then spoke to the camera, revealing, “That dress made my mom emotional, which I think speaks volumes.” Jess’s mother Carol burst into tears upon seeing the bride When the star shared an image of her dress on social media, her sister Natalya wrote, “Everything and more,” alongside a heart emoji, while sister-in-law Michelle Keegan left an eye emoji love and a red heart to express it adoration for the look. Her mom Carol couldn’t help but share her feelings online. “Oh wow, I cried every time you tried on this dress, you [were] everything I imagined about you as a bride was just wow, “she wrote. Jess’ second wedding dress looked just as gorgeous On that day, Jess teamed her stunning bridal outfit with a sparkling diamond tiara and veil, choosing to wear her brunette for church before styling them in loose curls for the wedding reception. The couple, who were introduced by Jess’s brother Mark Wright, hosted their evening reception at the Spanish castle, Castillo de Bendinat. An ideal place for a princess bride! Do you like Jess’ bridal style? Check out this dress – and it’s under £ 300! Plunging wedding dress, £ 245, Chi Chi London BUY NOW One dress wasn’t enough for Jess, as she also wore a Vivienne Westwood design with a similar ruffled skirt and a dazzling Pallas Couture dress to her wedding reception. “I had a vision for this whole day that I wanted it to be Hollywood glamor combined with this amazing royal location, with a black, white and gold theme,” she told HELLO !. The selection of HELLO! is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature articles that our editors like and approve. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our Frequently Asked Questions. Do you like this story? Sign up for our newsletter to receive more stories like this straight to your inbox.

