Upgrade your sweatshirts with Allbirds’ simple (but not boring) line





Let’s be honest: Even though the world is returning to some sort of normalcy, you still live in loungewear. And there’s no reason to be ashamed of it, especially when these sweatshirts are from an environmentally conscious brand. and look at this good. , the men’s clothing brand known for its famous Dasher performance shoe, has just launched its new , which offers men’s loungewear that you can actually wear outside of the house. The simple (but not boring) line, which launched on November 1, includes a crew-neck sweatshirt, a standard hoodie, and a pair of casual sweatpants. All pieces are simple, casual and the perfect basics to add to your wardrobe. Each piece is available in five colors, two of which are part of the main collection. The other three colors are limited edition hues that are here for launch but won’t be around forever. In the baseline is a Natural Black color and a Natural White shade for the neutral sweat ensemble of your dreams. The limited edition fall-ready line features saturated pine green, true navy blue, and a trendy terracotta tone. The loungewear collection is made from a durable blend of organic Pima cotton, TENCEL and hemp, which creates a soft, comfortable fabric with increased durability. And the sizing is probably more inclusive than you’re used to, with all parts available in extra small to XXL. Luxury pieces come at a luxury price: $ 98 for the sweatpants and sweatshirt, and $ 118 for the hoodie, to be exact. But Allbirds’ top-notch quality ensures that you won’t be disappointed. Check out some notable pieces from the range below and check out some of the new loungewear from the“data-vars-ga-product-id =” f83ab06d-ae2a-4412-a180-5a7d58a2c396 “data-vars-ga-product-price =” 0.00 “data-vars-ga-product-sem3-brand =”“data-vars-ga-product-sem3-category =” “data-vars-ga-product-sem3-id =” “data-affiliate-network =” “data-affiliate =” true “> Allbirds website. Collect comfortable Allbirds loungewear for your collection Allbirds R&R pine sweatshirt Allbirds R&R Hoodie in Natural Black Allbirds R&R Track Pants in Natural White Allbirds R&R sweatshirt in genuine navy blue All birds

allbirds.com $ 98.00 Allbirds R&R Terracotta Hoodie Allbirds R&R Track Pants in Natural Black Allbirds R&R Hoodie in Natural White Allbirds R&R Track Pants in True Navy Katie Dupere

Katie Dupere is a writer and writer in New York City specializing in topics on identity, internet culture, social good, lifestyle and beauty.

