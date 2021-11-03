Fashion
Queen Maxima of the Netherlands stuns in a cinched waist dress as she lands in Abu Dhabi
Orange you are glad to see me! Queen Maxima of the Netherlands cuts an elegant figure in a polka dot dress that cinches the waist as she lands in Abu Dhabi with King Willem-Alexander
- Queen Maxima, 50, and King Willem-Alexander, 54, landed in Abu Dhabi today
- Mother-of-three cut a chic figure in a cinched waist orange polka dot dress
- Meanwhile, King Willem-Alexander opted for a bold blue suit with a yellow tie.
- Couple to open Expo 2020 Dubai with new Dutch pavilion
Queen Maxima of the Netherlands cut a patriotic figure today as she donned a Dutch orange dress to arrive in Dubai.
The mother of three, 50, and her husband King Willem-Alexander, 54, touched down at Abu Dhabi International Airport before a two-day whirlwind visit to the country.
The couple will visit Expo 2020 Dubai tomorrow where they will attend the official opening of the Netherlands Pavilion which will take place at Al Wasl Plaza.
As the couple landed at the airport, Queen Maxima opted for a brown dress with white polka dots from Zimmerman that hugged her at the waist with a matching fabric belt.
Queen Maxima of the Netherlands, 50, cut a patriotic figure today as she donned an orange Dutch dress to arrive in Dubai earlier today
Adding a touch of sophisticated glamor, Queen Maxima opted for a knot-shaped diamond encrusted brooch with a large pearl hanging below.
The royal, who loves to coordinate her jaw-dropping outfits, paired the sparkly brooch with a pair of matching chunky teardrop earrings.
She also wore a sparkling diamond bracelet on her wrist and a simple and sophisticated gold link bracelet on the other while holding a matching brown suede handbag on her heels.
Her husband, Willem-Alexander, looked equally stylish in a bespoke blue suit that he paired with a classic white shirt, matching pocket square, and yellow tie.
The royal looked glamorous in the midi dress she teamed with a selection of beige-colored accessories and a face mask
The pavilion, which aims to “unite water, energy and food solutions for a happier and greener planet”, is supported by 50 Dutch companies who will also be present.
The Netherlands Pavilion was created to be a circular climate system with the ability to create water from desert air using solar energy.
The pavilion also represents a step in the right direction for sustainable construction.
During their visit, the Dutch royal family will be accompanied by the Minister for Foreign Trade and Development, Tom de Bruijn.
Queen Maxima and King Willem-Alexander were greeted by Abu Dhabi officials as they exited their plane earlier in the day at Abu Dhabi International Airport
The royal couple’s visit to Abu Dhabi comes as they prepare for Expo 2020 Dubai tomorrow (pictured left and right, arriving)
It comes after a busy time for Queen Maxima, who last week donned a vibrant outfit to visit the Amsterdam Museum of Modern Art.
The Dutch royal family visited the Stedelijk Musuem, which showcases modern and contemporary art, to mark the 50th anniversary of the Kwadraat Fund, an arts foundation that funds artistic projects in the Netherlands.
For the occasion, Maxima opted for a creative set of a blue sweater tucked into a layered midi skirt in white, red and yellow, with floral details.
The mother-of-three looked in a good mood as she defied the Amsterdam drizzle and headed for the event, which aims to connect artists with art professionals and amateurs art.
And days earlier, Maxima sported another colorful outfit as she walked to Rotterdam City Hall to mark the 40th anniversary of Foundation Halt, a non-profit that tackles crimes committed by young people.
The organization puts in place short-term interventions to prevent and combat petty crimes such as vandalism, shoplifting and more, and is responsible for administering sentences.
