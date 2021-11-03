Saint-Bonaventure expects big crowds for men’s basketball at Center Reilly | University sport





Bona requires all students, employees and visitors to wear masks inside campus facilities, including the Reilly Center, but Bona will not require spectators in the building to be vaccinated. However, as fans return, the building’s capacity will be smaller, due to regional Covid-19 guidelines for indoor facilities. In past years, the Reilly Center had a capacity of 5,480 places. It’s going to contain around 5,000 this season, and this change will have the biggest impact on Bonas’s student section, one of the most colorful in Atlantic 10. Parmentier explained that when the Reilly Center reopened, part of the plan was to divide students into individual seats, rather than grouping them into five sections. As a result, the student section will have 850 students, a drop of 400 from the 2019-2020 season and instead of just showing up to the games and being allowed to enter the Reilly Center en masse, students must claim a ticket. game, show their student ID. and be scanned in the installation. Bona goalkeeper Jalen Adaway got the Reilly Center effect off the bench as he sidelined the 2019-20 season as a transfer from Miami, Ohio. However, he never got used to playing in empty arenas. Just seeing how electric this place can get is something I’ve always looked forward to, Adaway said. To think about this season, I had the opportunity with the rest of my teammates, especially the new guys, they are going to take advantage of it. It’s something you can’t really put into words, but we’ve worked as hard as we can and we’re ready for it. We have prepared for it. This is something that is going to be really exciting.

