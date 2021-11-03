New retail concept Zegna Lab opens in SoHo – WWD

Ermenegildo Zegna unveiled a new retail concept in New York on Tuesday.
Called Zegna Lab, the 570 square foot space in SoHo is designed to provide an interactive experience that will change every month. The store, located at 265 Lafayette Street between Prince and Spring Streets, will showcase special collections, launches, capsules and exclusive products. For the opening, she offers the Zegna Icons collection including the overshirt, the Triple Stitch sneaker and a variety of knits from the fall 2021 collection.
“The goal of Zegna Lab is to work with a more modular approach, constantly evolving to follow the emotions of customers, then each time creating a new atmosphere to adapt their moments to dedicated choices”, said Alessandro Sartori, artistic director of Zegna.
To foster a sense of community in the new space, Zegna will partner with neighboring businesses to host a selection of local experiences designed to celebrate the soul of SoHo. For the launch, this includes Sant Ambroeus, McNally Jackson Books, and the Angelika Film Center. The store also has a collection of rotating vintage vinyl records and playlists from local DJs selected by Sartori which will be updated monthly.
To celebrate the opening, Zegna threw a party at the store on Tuesday with an after-party DJ by Zack Bia in Sant Ambroeus.
The company did not say if this was a concept it would replicate in other parts of the world, but it is designed to meet consumer demand for more meaningful retail experiences and unique, especially since the start of the pandemic.
The company, also owner of the Thom Browne brand, operates 239 Zegna stores and 45 Thom Browne stores in 80 countries. This is its third store in Manhattan for the company, which celebrated its 120th anniversary last year and is targeting a first public offering in New York City later this year.
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos