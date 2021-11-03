New retail concept Zegna Lab opens in SoHo – WWD

Ermenegildo Zegna unveiled a new retail concept in New York on Tuesday.

Called Zegna Lab, the 570 square foot space in SoHo is designed to provide an interactive experience that will change every month. The store, located at 265 Lafayette Street between Prince and Spring Streets, will showcase special collections, launches, capsules and exclusive products. For the opening, she offers the Zegna Icons collection including the overshirt, the Triple Stitch sneaker and a variety of knits from the fall 2021 collection.

“The goal of Zegna Lab is to work with a more modular approach, constantly evolving to follow the emotions of customers, then each time creating a new atmosphere to adapt their moments to dedicated choices”, said Alessandro Sartori, artistic director of Zegna.

An illustration of the Zegna Lab concept store in Soho.

Courtesy of Zegna

To foster a sense of community in the new space, Zegna will partner with neighboring businesses to host a selection of local experiences designed to celebrate the soul of SoHo. For the launch, this includes Sant Ambroeus, McNally Jackson Books, and the Angelika Film Center. The store also has a collection of rotating vintage vinyl records and playlists from local DJs selected by Sartori which will be updated monthly.

To celebrate the opening, Zegna threw a party at the store on Tuesday with an after-party DJ by Zack Bia in Sant Ambroeus.

The company did not say if this was a concept it would replicate in other parts of the world, but it is designed to meet consumer demand for more meaningful retail experiences and unique, especially since the start of the pandemic.

The company, also owner of the Thom Browne brand, operates 239 Zegna stores and 45 Thom Browne stores in 80 countries. This is its third store in Manhattan for the company, which celebrated its 120th anniversary last year and is targeting a first public offering in New York City later this year.