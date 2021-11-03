Men’s water polo drop out final home match against Pacific 12-10 ‹Pepperdine Graphic

Senior forward Balazs Kosa prepares a shot against the University of the Pacific on October 23. Kosa was one of the players recognized during the Senior Day festivities. Photos of Ryan Brinkman

Water polo No. 9 Pepperdine for men (13-9) lost to Pacific University No.6 (9-8) 12-10 on Oct. 23, ending their seven-game winning streak on Senior Day.

The Waves have recognized a total of nine seniors, including two senior redshirt and two junior redshirt. The senior class includes goalkeepers Jean-Claude Marco, Spencer tybur, centers Nicolas fincher, Jake gordonutility Coleman Charpentier, and the attackers Michel Dakis, Sean Ferrari, Matt Outcalt, Balazs Kosa and Max Sprute.

Pacific is a thorn in Pepperdine’s side in recent memory. Pepperdine is 14-18 since 2005 and remains on a five-game losing streak against Pacific, with a recent 14-9 loss in the MPSF invitation September 18.

“They have a lot of very good shooters”, the head coach Terry schroeder noted. “They play a very disciplined game. They are very qualified; it’s a very talented team, that’s for sure.

Pacific came out aggressive, shooting four shots in the game’s opening four minutes, two of which hit the net.

The Waves responded with two goals of their own. Second-year center-back Nico tierney got the waves on the board at the 5:10 mark. First year striker Kaneko clay found an opening on the left side and kicked in a goal, assisted by Tierney.

“We also have great shooters,” said Schroeder. “Our centers are strong – our centers haven’t produced as much today – but that has to be a big part of our game going forward.”

The Tigers ended the quarter with a goal from the junior forward Matthieu hosmer off a power play, ending the first quarter with a score of 3-2.

The Waves came out of the second quarter on an offense charge. Tierney entered the table less than a minute into the quarter. The Waves swung the ball around the perimeter, forcing the Tiger’s defense out of position and Tierney found the back of the net.

Second year striker Jake howerton and second striker Christian Hosea both scored critical goals in the second quarter, giving the Waves a 3-0 streak to return to the game. The Waves remained aggressive throughout the game as they attempted a total of 31 shots.

“We have to put our crosses back in the game offensively,” Schroeder said. “We have an equal number of good shooters and people who can put the ball in the cage.”

With the game tied at five apiece at halftime, the third quarter proved to be the turning point. The Waves committed six of their 13 second-half shutouts, giving the Tigers a sufficient amount of power play.

“It’s just water polo, it happens,” Kosa said. “It’s such a subjective sport, so there’s nothing we can do about it. We could have been a little less harsh on them, but it’s water polo.

The Waves struggled with their offense in the third quarter, as Pacific outscored them 6-2. Hosea responded with a goal at 6:35 and found success on the right side. The third quarter ended with a total of 11-7.

“They came out of halftime with a little more energy. It was a death quarter for us. We lost 6-2; we’ve been beaten this quarter, ”said Schroeder. “And we had a goal at the end of the quarter on a six-on-five, it was a real turnaround.”

With the Tigers holding a sizable lead, the Waves found themselves catching up for the remainder of the game. The Waves tried to make a furious comeback in the fourth, scoring two of their three goals within minutes of each other.

Hosea found the opening on the left side as the Waves pulled a rare power play, assisted by Howerton, with a score of 12-9.

The Waves have had several opportunities to stage a comeback. Marco threw a pass along the pool after noticing that Ferrari had outstripped the defense. Ferrari quickly turned around and missed a close shot after the Tigers recovered defensively.

Several possessions later, Ferrari played aggressive defense, read passing lanes and engulfed a steal. Ferrari found themselves leading the pack in a transition opportunity and fired a shot that missed the mark.

Surrounded by players from the Pacific, a Pepperdine player (middle) stands up to launch a net shot. Pepperdine dominated Pacific 31-30, but couldn’t capitalize on his chances.

These missed opportunities would tell the story of the game. The Waves couldn’t capitalize on multiple power plays, and over time, the Waves didn’t find their rhythm. Ferrari managed to score a goal at the end of the time limit, but by then the game was already over.

“Sometimes it’s just the day,” said Ferrari. “The ball sometimes bounces off the post and goes out. I can’t really lower my head – I just have to keep improving and training, and next time in a more serious situation like the GCC championship, we will do them. Stay the course, keep working hard and they will go [in]. “

The team were leading a seven-game winning streak, with impressive wins against Irvine University, Concordia Irvine University and # 2 California.

Since the senior day was full of emotions, Kosa said he was grateful for the opportunity to play Pepperdine that was given to him.

Ferrari said he hadn’t given much thought to the possibility of returning and using his fifth year at the end of the season.

“I love this sport, I love this team, I love this family and it is definitely going to be difficult for me to walk away,” said Ferrari. “But I haven’t made up my mind yet. I’m just trying to give what I can every day this season.

The Waves end their regular season on the road with three games remaining at the Gold Coast Conference and five games in total. For the team, Schroeder said every upcoming game will be just as important as they fight for the final standings.

“This is all preparation for our tournament,” said Schroeder. “At this point in the season, the tournament is all that matters. At the end of the day, we have to be prepared to play three good games in this tournament.

The waves lost against State of San José 11-9 October 30 and are currently 1-2 in conference.

_____________

