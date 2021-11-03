Chlo Sevigny featured in Marc Jacobs CR Fashion Book Resort 2021 campaign





When fashion comes up against experimentation, Chloë Sevigny is never left out. Cult actress and beloved It girl, Sevigny quickly became a mythical figure in the fashion industry, starring in several campaigns for leading designers around the world, notably Marc Jacobs. The connection between the two dates back to the 1990s, after a fateful encounter on the set of the Sonic Youth music video for "Sugar Kane" caused 20-year-old Chloë Sevigny to grab the attention of stylist Daisy Von Furth. and was chosen for the video, which was shot in the Marc Jacobs showroom at Perry Ellis. The chance encounter solidified a long-standing friendship between the actress and designer, who made Sevigny a muse for several red carpet moments and even hired actor Drew Droege for his legendary Chloë Sevigny knockoffs during the SS16 campaign. Now, the duo team up for an unconventional reunion with the quintessential creator featuring an eccentric takeover at Marc Jacobs HQ. As Sevigny poses with nude mannequins and wobbles on stacks of shoeboxes, his dramatic collapse in the lobby shows one thing: being this icon is no small feat. Lensed by Haley Wollens, Sevigny dons several pieces from Marc Jacobs' Resort 2021 collection, including a shaggy purple yeti jacket, sheepskin-trimmed tote bags, stacked platform boots, and a comfy oversized cardigan. With each piece featured in updated prints and colourways, the campaign effortlessly embodies Chloë's chic authenticity and Marc Jacobs' feminine sensibility, a combination that will continue to stand the test of time.

