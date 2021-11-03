Kim Kardashian had a ‘fashion emergency’ when she stood up to accept an award in a leather dress





Kim Kardashian West had a wardrobe malfunction at the Wall Street Journal Magazine Innovator Awards.

Kardashian West wore a leather dress from her upcoming SKIMS x Fendi collection. Kim Kardashian West had a minor wardrobe malfunction during Wall Street Journal Magazine’s 2021 Innovator Awards in New York City. On Monday, the 41-year-old mogul was honored as a brand innovator for her work on SKIMS. Kardashian West attended the awards show in a leather dress and gloves the next SKIMS x Fendi collection, which she developed in collaboration with Fendi’s artistic director, Kim Jones. She paired the neutral look with Tiffany & Co. jewelry and snake print boots. Jamie McCarthy / Getty Images for the WSJ. Magazine innovators award When she took the stage, she told the audience her dress had been opened and displayed the SKIMS underwear she was wearing underneath, as People reported. Fortunately, Jones was by her side to help her close the dress. “Thanks to Kim Jones because I just had a little fashion emergency,” Kardashian West said. “Thank goodness I had SKIMS, otherwise it would have been a very different kind of show tonight.” WSJ. The magazine reported that Fendi x SKIMS will be a “high end ready-to-wear and shapewear” collection that is expected to on sale November 9. It will include leggings at $ 1,100, a puffer jacket at $ 2,950 and a dress at $ 4,200. A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) Kardashian West told the magazine that she was very involved in the development of the capsule collection, and even served as a fit model. “I really love being a fit model… I need to feel it,” Kardashian West said. “I’m probably doing a lot more work than people think, it might not even be necessary at this point. But I do.” Reps for Kardashian West and Jones did not immediately respond to Insider’s request for comment.

