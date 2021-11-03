Kate Middleton shines in royal blue coat dress at COP26





Kate Middleton made a royal entrance to COP26, in a striking outfit that kept sustainability in mind. The Duchess of Cambridge attended two glamorous events as part of the Glasgow climate conference alongside her husband Prince William and his in-laws Prince Charles and Camilla Parker Bowles. The first was especially important for the couple, as it was the Earthshot Prize reception that honored the winners of Prince William’s Earthshot initiative and was the first opportunity for the winners to meet. Held at the Clydeside Distillery in Glasgow, the couple mingled with award winners and guests and indulged in small drinks here and there. At one point, Kate handed Prince William a container of larvae, challenging him to try the eco-friendly snack. Photo: Getty The second was the reception marking the opening day of COP26, hosted by UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson. Held at the Kelvingrove Art Gallery and Museum, Queen Elizabeth II was scheduled to make an appearance but missed the event under doctor’s orders. Her speech was broadcast at the event, in which she said: “If we fail to meet this challenge, all other issues will become trivial.” Prince William has spoken out in recent months on climate change, taking over his father’s mantle, and has called for more action to prevent further damage to the environment. As for Kate, she once again showed her mastery of using clothing as a way to send a message, as she wore an outfit made up of items from the past season and firm wardrobe favorites. She stepped out in a stunning royal blue coat dress from Eponine, from their SS2020 collection, which featured a midi length, gathered shoulders, contrasting black buttons and a cinched waist. We need your consent to load this Instagram contentWe use Instagram to manage additional content that may place cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please check their details and accept them to load the content.Manage preferences She accessorized her Rupert Sanderson Malory pumps in navy suede, which she has worn on numerous occasions, as well as the Emmy London Natasha clutch in navy suede. To add some sparkle, Kate wore her Kiki McDonough blue topaz and diamond earrings, a stunning pair of classic earrings, and her Poppy Codebreakers – a red poppy brooch that honors code breakers, and who is close to Kate’s heart as her grandmother and twin sister both worked in signals intelligence during WWII. Her hair was pulled back into an intricate yet elegant bun, while her makeup was kept fresh and shiny, with a nude lip and lightly smoky eyeshadow.

