New Orleans Fashion Week returns this weekend after the cancellation of its 10th season | Entertainment / Life

Following the cancellation of its 10th season last year due to the pandemic, New Orleans Fashion Week returns this week for a three-day showcase of local and regional style.

“COVID has hit us hard, especially for designers,” said Tracee Dundas, founder and executive producer of NOFW. “Most of the local designers create pieces for clients for events like Mardi Gras. When it all stopped, when the need to wear fashion for special occasions stopped, the fashion stopped. . “

New Orleans’ typically busy annual schedule of galas, beginner events, carnival balls and other gatherings has been on a virtual hiatus since March 2020, when the coronavirus hit the city. A hoped-for revival planned for this summer has succumbed to the wave of infections spurred by the delta variant.

But now, with case numbers low, all signs point to a return of Carnival early next year and a resumption of events, which the city’s creators say means renewed interest as Fashion Week starts.

The fashion revival usually lasts a week. But it has been shortened this year and will run from Thursday to Saturday (November 4 to 6). Its main showcase will take place on Saturday at the Gallier room. Throughout the event, Dundas and his team aim to showcase the creativity and talent of designers from New Orleans and the South.

Our goal is to uplift local designers, give them a platform to showcase their work, and remind everyone that your local designers are always there, Dundas said.

Currently, NOFW has 17 local designers participating in the showcase, with styles ranging from ballroom to streetwear to vintage.

Some designers have said they are looking for bold designs with bursts of color, which may be a welcome turning point for fashion-watchers after nearly two years of virtual dating and remote working.

Harold Fedison, founder of Ward And Parish retail in New Orleans, will be one of the local designers this year. He said this year’s show was important for increasing his brand’s exposure, especially after the success the fashion industry has suffered due to COVID-19.

I wouldn’t consider myself a streetwear designer or an urban designer. I’m a ready-to-wear designer, Fedison said. I design for men and women who like to dress easily. I love to create styles that give off a sense of easy sophistication. “

As a creative, we need things to stimulate and affect us, and being isolated from that is difficult. In fact, continuing to work in isolation was nearly impossible, Fedison said.

Adrianna Moore, founder of Batu Collections, echoed Fedison’s struggles to adapt to a contactless society.

It was difficult because I’m a straightforward type of person, Moore said. I had to adapt and do things online and learn to work on social media a lot more than usual. It was the only way to market my clothing and jewelry designs, Moore said.

Moore had been with NOFW since 2016, where she released her first collection, Batu.

Fashion Week kicks off Thursday with WARdrobe- Fashion on the Rations, in partnership with the National WWII Museum. The event includes a vintage fashion presentation and an exhibit of pieces from the museum’s war-style collection. There will be hairdressing and makeup demonstrations by the Paul Mitchell School of Cosmetology.

On Friday, NOFW will partner with Diamonds Direct, a local jeweler. The Giving Back with Style event will feature Aaron Michael, an NOFW alumnus and Project Runway Season 19 participant. Michaels’ creations will be auctioned off and proceeds will be donated to local nonprofits Dress for Success, Second Harvest Food Bank and Son of a Saint.

The final featured event, the Designer Showcase, will take place on Saturday at Gallier Hall.

This year’s fashion week will be one of my favorites, “said Christian Suarez, local streetwear designer and founder of Gods Eye Apparel. I love doing different things. It’s not just about “sending my models to the catwalk one by one wearing my clothes. There has to be a story behind that, and there has to be a mood,” Suarez added.

During the three evenings, an After the Runway affair will be organized to allow designers and fashionistas to enjoy more fashion and music.

For tickets and full event details, visit neworleansfashionweek.com.