The six best shows of Lagos Fashion Week





Lagos Fashion Week is back in great shape after a year-long hiatus last week. The global COVID-19 pandemic and nationwide protests have made physical shows impossible in 2020 and left industry insiders wondering how the pandemic would affect the African fashion industry. However, thanks to a combination of digital-only shows, intimate presentations and physical catwalks at the Federal Palace Hotel in Lagos, Fashion Week was better than ever. The events of the past year have inspired many designers. Some have looked to the Nigerian SARS protests against police brutality, which took place almost a year ago on the date of Lagos Fashion Week 2021, while others took advantage of the losses in the country. COVID-19 pandemic and have focused even more on the themes of healing and survival. . When it came to trends, many designers had an affinity for bright primary colors and military-inspired shoulder details. The large number of clutch bags and handbags on the slopes has proven that Lagosians are still very fond of their bags. Below, the six best collections from Lagos Fashion Week 2021. Cynthia Abila @kolashalusi for @insignaonline @kolashalusi for @insignaonline The show opened with a mannequin wearing a mask and layered multi-colored dress that seemed to take inspiration from traditional Nigerian masquerades, and methodically played drums helped drive this home. The rest of the collection transformed familiar silhouettes into daring outfits, thanks to the brand’s craftsmanship. Think colorful jumpsuits made up of aso-oke, silky trench coat dresses with off-the-shoulder detailing, and bright two-piece with extravagant bottom halves with bangs and well-placed cuts. Emmy Kasbit @kolashalusi for @insignaonline @kolashalusi for @insignaonline Emmanuel Okoro, the creative director of Emmy Kasbit, won the first African Fashion Up award in partnership with Balenciaga in September. Fresh out of his victory, he returned to release his latest collection in Lagos. Inspired by the Nigerian-Biafran civil war that took place from 1967 to 1970, Okoro was inspired by the colors of the Biafran flag, yellow, black and green as the basis of the collection. The result? Neon jackets with strategically placed notches, bobs and short-sleeved shirts, paired with ties and shorts. Printed on the locally sourced cotton used in the collection were texts from the bunker of Ojukwu, the chief of the Biafran forces. The result: a moving, applauding testament to Okoros’ ability to refer to the past and preserve culture. Lagos Space Program @kolashalusi for @insignaonline @kolashalusi for @insignaonline Of all the collections on display, the Lagos space programs most closely resembled an art exhibition and fashion show. Their spring 2022 collection according to the founder of the brand, Adeju Thompson, is inspired by the Yoruba deity Osun, indigo representing his connection with water. Held at Alara, Lagosian’s famous concept store, the presentation featured several videos and audio clips playing scenes from annual festivals honoring Osun to create an immersive experience. Carefully designed coats, flowing culottes topped with equally voluminous indigo shirts, and deconstructed dresses fulfilled the brand’s desire to erode gender binaries in fashion. Andrea Iyamah leKnyt leKnyt Designer Andrea Iyamah’s talent for storytelling and subtlety sets her apart as a designer. She presented her Spring 2022 collection to a limited number of guests in a white dome, away from the hubbub of the Federal Palace Hotel. With an earthy color palette, the collection explored the art of healing and thriving in uncertain times. Flowing dresses evoked goddesses, while halterneck tops and brightly colored swimwear reminded viewers of a life before COVID-19. Odio Mimonet @kolashalusi for @insignaonline @kolashalusi for @insignaonline The Odio Mimonet spring 2022 collection explored the art of finding happiness and joy, whatever the current state of the world. Mimonet creates pieces that channel several eras while appearing without trend. By marrying primary colors with rich textures, Mimonet has crafted dresses that are reminiscent of traditional Nigerian silhouettes and also have a strong futuristic feel. Orange Culture @kolashalusi for @insignaonline @kolashalusi for @insignaonline The Orange Culture Spring 2022 collection started with the audio of the 2020 End SARS events. The clip, which went viral last year during protests, showed a girl shouting, We want to be fresh, referring to how police apparently attack stylish young people. Orange Culture has a reputation for being a rebellious brand that is not afraid to jumpstart an essential conversation. What was new was how Adebayo Oke-Lawal, Creative Director of Orange Culture, paired his signature cutout tops and trench coats with new designs, including shimmering sheer dresses that just stopped. above the knees and dark overshirts layered over more colorful shirts. The result was a balance between the foolish and the calm. Ending with performances by musicians Falana, a favorite of the brand, and Lojay, who performed his hit Monalisa, the show was a delight.

