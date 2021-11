Gucci turns the Hollywood Walk of Fame into a star-studded fashion show

With stars like Gwyneth Paltrow and Serena Williams seated in the front row, Alessandro Micheles’ nostalgic clothes inspired by old Hollywood glamor shone just as bright at a Gucci fashion show in Los Angeles. Jared Leto and Macaulay Culkin were among the many models who calmly paraded the Walk of Fame catwalk in the Gucci Love Parade on Tuesday night. It was such a vibrant spectacle that the event closed a few blocks from the busy Hollywood Boulevard. This gave the models enough room to strut out of the iconic TCL Chinese Theater before descending the two sidewalks alongside a star-studded audience that included such popular figures as Salma Hayek, Lizzo, Miley Cyrus, Lindsey Vonn. , Dwyane Wade, Gabrielle Union, James Corden, Dapper Dan, Tracee Ellis Ross and Tyler, the creator. With her new collection, Michele brought her love for old cinematic wardrobes to life with cowboy hats, feathered dresses, faux fur coats, diamond tiaras, crop tops, wide pants. and voluminous dresses. He offered a mix of colors through his models who wore lavender, teal and hot pink suits as well as metallic and gold dresses. Black was another preferred color. Some models wore chunky silver platform shoes, patent leather flats, and white pointy boots. Another popular accessory was the face jewelry around the nose and cheekbones. The Italian designer also presented models from small to large. I think that with fashion, you have a duty to give a voice, said Michele, artistic director of Gucci, after the show. I see beauty everywhere. It is something that is organic and natural. Leto, who will star in the upcoming House of Gucci movie, drew applause as he paraded the catwalk in an oversized double-breasted shirtless blazer, white lace-up leather pants and white boots. Culkin wore a colorful jacket with a blue Hawaiian-style shirt, brown pants and a white Gucci belt. For Michele, it was a dream come true to unveil his work on Celebrity Boulevard, where he said the outfit for the show reflected his unchecked love for the classical world. It’s a bit like home, said the Italian designer, who remembers hearing about Hollywood’s glitzy scene from his mother, who worked in the film industry as an assistant at a movie company. production. Michele said her mother would talk about the diaphanous voice of Marilyn Monroes, the special black satin gloves of Rita Hayworth and the velvet hair of Veronica Lakes. They lived on the outskirts of Rome at the time, and its stories sounded like a fairy tale. It’s a place I love, he says. There are elements that are close to me and to my heart. This city is an inspiration.



