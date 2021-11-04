Gucci fashion show closes Hollywood Boulevard with star-studded event | Ents & Arts News





In a show made up of color, feathers, facial jewelry and plenty of celebrity faces, Gucci’s creative director Alessandro Michele showcased a nostalgic line inspired by old Hollywood. Tuesday night’s show drew large crowds, causing the closure of a few blocks of busy Hollywood Boulevard, giving models enough room to strut outside the iconic TCL Chinese Theater. The show included appearances on and off the podium. Jared Leto and Macaulay Culkin took center stage in the new line’s modeling pieces. And Gwyneth Paltrow and Serena Williams were among those seen in the front row convert. Picture:

Celebrities came out in force to see Gucci’s latest fashion offering



Salma Hayek, Lizzo, Miley Cyrus, Lindsey Vonn, Dwyane Wade, Gabrielle Union, James Corden, Dapper Dan, Awkwafina, Tracee Ellis Ross and Tyler, the creator could also all be spotted at the event. Feathered dresses, faux fur coats, diamond tiaras, crop tops, wide pants, and voluminous dresses, all featured in the show, underscoring the Italian designer’s love for antique cinema cabinets. Models were seen wearing chunky silver platform shoes, patent leather flats and white pointy boots – with several outfits using face jewelry around the nose and cheekbones. Color was a key part of the show with lavender, teal and hot pink costumes as well as metallic and gold dresses all appearing. Picture:

Models walked Hollywood Boulevard at the end of the Gucci Love Parade



Star of the next movie Gucci House, Jared Leto paraded in an oversized, shirtless double-breasted blazer, white lace-up leather pants and white boots – to cheers from the crowd. Culkin’s outfit continued the trend as he sported a colorful jacket with a blue Hawaiian-style shirt, brown pants and a white Gucci belt. The more inclusive show saw models ranging in size from petite to plus size gracing the catwalk. “I think that with fashion, you have a duty to give a voice,” Michele said after the show. “I see beauty everywhere. It’s something that is organic and natural.” Picture:

Hollywood Boulevard became the catwalk for the Gucci show on Tuesday night

Asked about his choice of location, he spoke of his childhood and the memories he had of his mother’s stories. She was an assistant in a production company and its introduction to the glitz and glamor of Hollywood. Follow the Daily podcast on Apple podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Streamer The choice to host the show on Hollywood Boulevard reflected his “uncontrolled love for the classical world”. He said, “It’s kind of like home.” “It’s a place that I love,” he added. “There are things that are close to me and that are close to my heart. This city is an inspiration.”

