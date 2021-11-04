Why these women are taking the modest fashion movement in a new direction online

There’s a new local modest clothing platform in the neighborhood, and it’s making a lot of noise on social media, a platform where modest fashion is flourishing. Incubated by the Chalhoub greenhouse, Modernest is headquartered locally and focuses on modern modest clothing, supplying the latest yarns from brands such as Mango, Massimo Dutti, Karl Lagerfeld, Zara, Riva and more.

The brand is the brainchild of Musfira Suleman, who lives in Dubai and has seen a gap in the industry for one-stop shopping for clothing that is at once conservative, chic and contemporary.

It all fell apart during the pandemic when I couldn’t mix and match pieces and try them on before buying a modest outfit, says Suleman The National. I decided to take matters into my own hands and wrote a business plan for a concept in which all women who prefer to dress modestly can imagine themselves fitting in.

Modest fashion has established itself as an industry fueled by enormous demand and significant purchasing power; its value is estimated at $ 311 billion by 2024, according to the State of the World Islamic Economy 2020-2021 report.

As the market grows day by day with new clothing brands, there is another niche that has now grown in popularity: Following the business model of fashion aggregators, new digital platforms avoid the hassle of storage and pressure. of manufacturing.

We aggregate modest pieces from various platforms in addition to having an assortment of foreign brands, and we have partnered with several local brands to leverage the region, for the region proposition, Suleman explains.

Focus on style rather than storage

Across the globe, New Yorker Liza Sakhaie also recently launched an online platform focused on modest clothing, after realizing that consumers like her were not served by the industry, even. though modesty has been a buzzword for some time now.

Whether it’s for faith, work, comfort, body image, or even for the sake of safety, data has shown midi skirts replacing miniskirts and turtlenecks outperforming V-necks. retailers still haven’t caught up. The real experience of buying modest clothing hasn’t changed, she says.

Sakhaie conceptualized a solution while working for Bloomingdales. At the time, I was working in the experiential retail marketing team, crafting ideas to capture customers in innovative and interactive ways, and yet in my modest shopping experience, I felt like no one was not doing much to try to capture me, she explains. Realizing that creating modest looks from mainstream brands could be difficult and time consuming, she launched The Reflective, a website anchoring a modesty-themed business newsletter.

The Reflective is a modest clothing aggregation platform that curates head-to-toe looks across the web.

We have a team of thoughtful buyers who select high fashion and bred finds from the web so you don’t have to do the hard work anymore, says Sakhaie. We have used the newsletter as the basis of our market, testing different styles, products, price ranges and modesty standards to inform our market retention strategy. The Reflectives Marketplace directs visitors to the websites of brands such as Never Fully Dressed and The Frock NYC, and e-merchants like The Outnet and Shopbop.

Style and conservation are at the heart of Modernest and The Reflective. Consumers want to be able to see the pieces on real women with real sizes, worn their own way, says Suleman, who calls his sites a diverse team of influencers The Modernest Squad. Regional hijab-wearing bloggers Yaman Alrifai, Aisha Alaqeel and Mariam Sheikh are among the brand’s ambassadors, and each brings their own distinctive touch to the outfits in the Modernests offerings.

Modest fashion for all

This approach of curating looks rather than just listing and selling pages of fashion items targets the modern, multitasking, digital-savvy woman. She wants to look neat and stay trendy, but doesn’t have the time to browse hundreds of e-com sites and the budget to spend on a personal stylist, says Sakhaie.

While modest, limited-edition fashion collections from brands have been popular in the past (often linked to Ramadan), Suleman and Sakhaie meet the demand for modest clothing all year round. Another common point between the two entrepreneurs is their decision to leave religion out of the conversation. Although religion is the most common reason [for dressing modestly], I believe there are women who have other motivations but are ignored, says Suleman.

While the State of the World Islamic Economy report said that one of the challenges in this market is that there is no fixed definition or set of standards that regulate modest fashion, respond to various interpretations of modesty actually helps to attract a larger audience, especially women of faith. groups that follow different guidelines. Many Jewish women, for example, avoid pants and wear only skirts and dresses, while traditional hijab scarves are more common among Muslims, although there is an element of veil in Jewish traditions. Sakhaie says she saw the opportunity to help build an interfaith community, uniting women of different backgrounds through their mutual core values.

There are so many divisions in our world today and I saw modesty as a unique opportunity to bring women together rather than continuing to segment them into different groups, she says.

Modest clothing goes beyond abayas, caftans and tunics, says New Yorker Liza Sakhaie, who founded The Reflective

Moreover, the religious connotations associated with concealment are partly responsible for the fact that modesty has been deemed out of fashion for so many years. We modest dressers are used to being outsiders, seen as archaic, frozen in the past or anti-feminist, says Sakhaie. We want to break down stereotypes around modesty and support women who choose to adopt a modest dress code, choosing being the key word.

Celebrate the collective

The modest fashion movement has spawned many designers, models and entrepreneurs specializing in this field, but while the market may seem saturated, Suleman and Sakhaie believe this is just the start of a global fashion toll. . We expect more brands, influencers and leaders to appear in the space. We do not see these brands as competitors. Instead, we hope to use our audience and our platform to amplify their voices, says Sakhaie.

Suleman says traditional modesty has yet to shake off some of its stereotypical cultural stereotypes. I believe the market is not even halfway to its true potential. The biggest challenge today is that brands often limit the term modest fashion to abayas, caftans and tunics, when in fact there is so much more to explore, she says.

Modest fashion companies such as The Modist, which shut down during the pandemic, have set the bar high for modest clothing online and have been a source of inspiration for both entrepreneurs. Going forward, they envision the future of this market driven by affordability and accessibility, promoted through social media with the help of style savvy ambassadors who can sell modest fashion. to their various audiences.

The answer lies in building community and connecting with consumers at various touchpoints rather than a traditional e-commerce model, Suleman explains. I believe modest fashion advocates are trying to make the most of the limited resources we have. With our combined efforts, sooner or later we will get to where we are meant to be and when we do, it will be revolutionary.

Updated: Nov 4, 2021, 04:03 AM