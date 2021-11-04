Gucci Hollywood show: arrival of Gwyneth Paltrow, Lizzo and more





Gucci went totally Hollywood on Tuesday night. Not only did the legendary fashion house shut down Hollywood Boulevard for its Love Parade fashion show, the runway was strewn with stars. Among those who paraded in pieces from Gucci’s Spring / Summer 2022 collection were Jared Leto, Macaulay Culkin, Jodie Turner-Smith, Jeremy Pope, Grace Johnson, Kodi Smit-Mcphee, Miranda July, musicians Phoebe Bridgers, St Vincent , Steve Lacy, Hayeden Pedigo and activist Janaya Khan. Gucci took over the Hollywood Boulevard strip, between Vine and Orange, which is most famous for hosting the Oscars red carpet. The sidewalk served as a runway with models entering the TCL Chinese Theater show. Gwyneth Paltrow wore Gucci Creative Director Alessandro Michele’s new take on the iconic Tom Ford-designed red tuxedo she first donned in 1996. The 600 guests at the show included Miley Cyrus, Lizzo, Billie Eilish , Salma Hayek, Tyler, the designer, Tracee Ellis Ross, Ridley Scott, director of “House of Gucci”, Thomasin McKenzie, Selma Blair, Serena Williams, James Corden, Dakota Johnson, Olivia Wilde, Gabrielle Union, Dwayne Wade, Zaya Wade , Steven Yeun, Jimmy Iovine, Liberty Ross, Academy CEO Dawn Hudson, Jennifer Tilly, EJ Johnson, Cookie Johnson, Jeremy O. Harris, Anjelica Huston, Diane Keaton, “Crip Camp” co-director James LeBrecht, Natasha Lyonne, Joel Edgerton, Florence Welch and Camila Morron. The seats were director Gucci chairs emblazoned with the names of celebrities and Greek gods and goddesses. Before the start of the 30-minute show of over 100 looks, “Normal People” star Paul Mescal marveled at the street closures and klieg lights. “This is actually my first time on Hollywood Boulevard,” the Irish actor told me. Gwyneth Paltrow and Dakota Johnson

Michael Buckner for WWD In a statement distributed to attendees, Michele wrote that the festivities and the collection were inspired by her mother’s work as an assistant in a production company in her native Italy. “I remember all the stories she told me, and the details and the sparks, about this dream factory,” he wrote. “There was Marilyn Monroe’s alabaster pallor and her diaphanous voice. There were the black satin gloves of the velvet hair of Rita Hayworth and Veronica Lake, as well as the haunting allure of Rock Hudson and the dizzying transformational power of Kim Novak. It all looked like a fairy tale. Michele says her love of cinema helped see through the “grayness” of where the family lived in the “outskirts of Rome”. “It was my escape, my desertion,” he wrote. “In this tiny point in the world, Hollywood seemed like a bright, shining star. Nine letters dripping with desire. Lizzo sprang from the Tinseltown-inspired collection and some of the more stripped-down looks. “I want to wear all of her shit, especially with my breasts sticking out,” she told me. “It was beautiful. It’s amazing.” After the show, speaking to reporters, Michele said he was not ready to direct a feature film as it would be impossible to do while running the fashion house. But then he teased, “Maybe someday.” Jared Leto attends the Gucci show in Hollywood. https://t.co/lLepuziBpK pic.twitter.com/kkFR1Gs2uv – Variety (@Variety) November 3, 2021 Proof of vaccination and a negative COVID test within 48 hours of overnight was required to attend. An after-party was held at the Hollywood Roosevelt Hotel. In conjunction with the show, Gucci donated $ 1 million to various Los Angeles nonprofits including Los Angeles LGBT Center, YMCA Hollywood, Sole Folks, Los Angeles College Promise, My Friend’s Place and the Happy Hippie Foundation.

