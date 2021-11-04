A look back at Helmut Newton’s legacy in fashion photography





German-born fashion photographer Helmut Newton changed photography with his iconoclastic ways. As he once said: In my vocabulary there are two bad words: art and good taste. The self-proclaimed pistol for hire presents a retrospective of his most iconic photographs in Berlin, the photographers’ hometown, to commemorate his 101st birthday. Helmut Newton. Legacy, runs until May 22, 2022 at Helmut Newton Foundation in Berlin, showcasing a number of works that rocked the glossy fashion magazines of the time. In the 1960s, he arrived in Paris, photographing the creations of the greatest fashion designers of the time, from Andr Courrges to Yves Saint Laurent, Karl Lagerfeld and Thierry Mugler. Helmut Newton, Woman Examining the Man, Calvin Klein, US Vogue, St Tropez 1975

He was not made for British Vogue, but rather found a kinship with the risks that French Vogue was ready to take, at the time. During his 60-year career, Newton transformed fashion photography from something perfect into an elegant anarchy. He saw fashion photography as a social document that takes the viewer back in time to find out what society looked like, but also what the taboos were (fact: he created fashion photos of a sexual nature in French Vogue at a time when they were risky). He worked best outdoors and aimed to create his own universe in cities, often in unlikely places, such as construction areas, street scenes lit by lampposts at night, and working-class neighborhoods. < position="inread" progressive="" ad-id="article-0-inread" aria-hidden="true" role="presentation"/> However, some of her most memorable photos are celebrity portraits, like snaps of Madonna, Claudia Schiffer, and Catherine Deneuve, among others. Helmut Newton, Thierry Mugler Mode, Vogue US, Monte Carlo 1995

A section of the exhibition will be dedicated to his wife June Newton (who was also a photographer who shot under her pseudonym, Alice Springs). She died earlier this year in Monte-Carlo and is buried next to her husband in Berlin’s Friedhof Stubenrauchstrae cemetery. If you can’t get to Berlin, a book from the Taschen publishing house brings acclaimed photographers the best photos to print. The book comes out next month, just in time for the holidays. Traveling exhibitions are organized, among others in Monaco, Saint Petersburg and Barcelona. Newton was practical, he hated excess. As he once said: The beauty of photography is that it is relatively inexpensive to produce, can be done quickly with minimal staff and equipment, and if you mess up a job it there is always another one that can work too, you don’t have to get up early in the morning. Book your ticket for the Helmut Newton Foundation on www.smb.museum/tickets. CANNES, FRANCE MAY 1996: Eva Herzigova & Helmut Newton attend the 49th Festival de Cannes in … [+] May 1996, in Cannes, France. (Photo by FocKan / WireImage)

