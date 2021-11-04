The future of fashion wears iconic chairs from the past





The iconic Aalto stool with a touch of checkerboard for the Supreme x Artek collaboration from SS17. The Reebok and Eames collection is one of the most recent in a long line of furniture and fashion collaborations like the Bauhaus-Archiv and Highsnobiety collaboration, the Dries Van Noten Partnership with the Verner Panton estate, the Off-White and IKEA pairing, and the Rick Owens furniture line (not so much a collaboration as a show). For fashion fanatics like Jian DeLeon, Editorial director and menswear of Nordstroms, these collaborations are added to the canon of each brand or designer. People who enjoy high-end products or the work of an artist are probably looking for new ways to flesh out this universe and, in the best-case scenario, to validate their tastes in interior and ready-made design through to these types of partnerships, he says. Jian likes to define culture as a gigantic bowl of spaghetti. You start with one end of a noodle, whether it’s fashion, sneakers, or furniture, and along the way, you might find things that you are passionate about as well, he explains. That’s what these collaborations are all about, the fact that no consumer is a monolith and that people can be involved in a lot of things at the same time. When two things you are passionate about come together, it’s a win-win. Jian argues that putting chairs on the things we wear is the latest evolution in wearable art, pointing out that people may not have room for a Wassily chair or an Eames lounge chair, but wear it on your. chest or the Eames dot pattern on your feet is not as big of an investment. A freshly inked tattoo of the Le Corbusier Gravity lounge chair. Photo: Saint Claire A tattoo of the Wassily chair located on the forearm of another client. Photo: Saint Claire However, some fans of the Wassily chair love it so much that they are willing to make a different investment. San Francisco based tattoo artist, Saint Claire, fostered relationships with others by collecting and selling furniture. This experience inspired them to incorporate furniture into their flash tattoo designs; in February 2021, Saint added the Cesca chair, Wassily chair and Le Corbusier Gravity lounge chair to their flash offerings and has since inked a number of iconic designer chairs on clients. It’s cool to see how a design can connect you with all kinds of people, says Saint. Everyone has their own story and we are just sharing those stories while getting tattoos. They’ll tell me, oh my grandma had this at her house, and we just share this special [bond] on a drawing. Some people say they can’t have it in real life, so they have it on their body forever. Or they already have it at home, so they want to decorate their body with it. You decorate their bodies like they decorate their home. A pair of friends with matching Cesca chair tattoos by artist Saint Claire. Photo: Saint Claire

