Season 0 is The Manufacturer Studio’s first fashion collection

Gender-free dresses and puffer jackets feature in Season 0, a collection of exclusive digital clothing created for the Metaverse using The Manufacturer’s new online co-creation studio.





Season 0 is the first collection curated with The Manufacturer’s Studio platform, where users can create a virtual couture as NFT with fashion brands and creatives.

The collection is on display today at the digital fashion house The Manufacturerthe guest editor of Dezeen 15 – an online festival to celebrate Dezeen’s 15th birthday.

As part of the event, The Manufacturer co-founder Amber Slooten discussed the company’s manifesto for the future of digital fashion in a live interview with Dezeen editor-in-chief Marcus Fairs .

A total of 50 pieces from 50 private users of The Manufacturer Studio were made for the Season 0 collection.

Each garment is unique and made as an NFT, which means it can be swapped out and worn in various environments of the Metaverse – an emerging digital universe.

NFTs, or non-fungible tokens, are digital certificates that indicate ownership and authenticity of digital assets. They are recorded individually or minted on a blockchain, making it possible to buy, sell and collect them.

In Season 0, each virtual garment derives from one of six blank designs, or “master garments,” created by different brands and designs.

Alongside The Manufacturer, these were notably fashion brands Dickies and Brands Almeida and digital designers Mengze Zheng, Idiat Shiole and Taskin Goec.

Users of the platform, they personalized these master pieces of clothing with their choice of 25 unique digital fabrics that were developed by The Manufacturer exclusively for the platform.

The Manufacturer Studio “allows everyone to become a digital fashion designer”

“The beauty of the 3D digital fashion world is that there is no definitive iteration of a garment; looks can be remixed forever and we expect to be immediately inspired by other visual perspectives on our collections, ”said The Manufacturer.

“Each designer also has a different cultural perspective and we wanted that to be part of the platform from the start,” he told Dezeen.

The main garment of workwear brand Dickies is called the Eisenhower jacket, while Marques Almeida has dropped a classic puffy jacket design into the platform.

A genderless dress called The Pluriform was The Manufacturer’s contribution to the collection.

Beijing-based digital fashion designer Mengze Zheng designed a digital jacket called Gnosist, while Berlin-based designer Taskin Goec came up with the Tario dress, a garment that pays homage to 20th century couturiers.

The final model, named Gẹlẹ, was created by Nigerian designer Idiat Shiole. It is inspired by the Nigerian heritage of Shiole, referring to the Gẹlẹdẹ masks that honor the powers of women, female ancestors and goddesses.

To exhibit Season 0, The Manufacturer created a virtual fashion show using Unreal Engine, a real-time 3D authoring tool for creating real-time experiences developed by Epic Games.

Every garment made in Season 0 will soon be auctioned off in an auction during Flow Fest – an online event showcasing the various projects built on the Flow blockchain, such as The Manufacturer Studio.

The Manufacturer has created a virtual fashion show to showcase season 0

Other digital fashion collections launched by The Manufacturer include RenaiXance, gender fluid, created with RTFKT and Animator Overcoat, a unisex virtual haute couture piece designed with Toni Maticevski and decorated with claw-shaped spikes.

The next season of the Manufacturer Studio kicks off on November 30 and will be open to everyone, while new brands and designers are invited to drop off masterful clothes.