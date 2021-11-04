Gucci Love Parade Runway honors Hollywood as American Olympus – WWD

Talk about a power movement.

Gucci closed Hollywood Boulevard on Tuesday night and used the Walk of Fame for a cinematic-scale show, showing off over 100 looks and appealing to 12 famous models, including Jared Leto, Macaulay Culkin, St. Vincent and Miranda July.

Spotlights lit up the sky and the street was cleared of celebrity impersonators, hawkers, evangelists and tourists, at least for a few hours. It was a Hollywood fantasy all the way to the neon marquee at the El Capitan Theater flashing “Gucci Love Parade”.

“I feel like I’m on a movie set,” said Tracee Ellis Ross. “The show didn’t start, but honestly I feel like everyone got together,” she said of the scene, where Miley Cyrus mingled with Lizzo. , Maneskin walked past Olympic skateboarder Nyjah Huston and Gwyneth Paltrow, in her iconic Gucci red velvet suit, posed with Dakota Johnson, her ex-husband Chris Martin’s new lover.

Only in Hollywood!

Alessandro Michele wanted to be a costume designer before going into fashion, and has had a love affair with Hollywood since his debut as Gucci’s creative director in 2015. He chose Leto for fragrance ads; collaborated with Elton John on a capsule collection; outfitted Harry Styles for his transition from boy band to solo star and made him the face of Gucci couture; beginning of the seven-part miniseries “Opening Something That Never Ended” with Gus Van Sant, and so on.

It all led to this.

“It was me who was embracing the love of my job again and how much this brand is linked to cinema,” the creator said of choosing to host Gucci’s first in-person show since the pandemic in Los Angeles. “Hollywood is American Olympus,” added Michele, explaining how her mother worked in film, and introduced her to the classics of the big screen.

Indeed, the directors’ seats with the Gucci logo for the 500 guests in the front row of the evening bore the names of the screen gods and goddesses as well as Greek and Roman deities.

How not to be riveted? The collection also delivered – from high quality cat dresses, 1940s to 1970s suits and multicolored lace tuxedos tied with soft fabric bodices, to casual Gucci “souvenir” shirts, to floral jumpsuits, to leggings. and Gucci logo catsuits, which could open up a whole new fitness category for the brand.

Where the Aria collection, released as a short film in April, marked Gucci’s centenary by paying tribute to its bourgeois roots and its rise to the realm of pop culture through music, this Love Parade was about the role of Hollywood in creating the Gucci myth, including the many costume designers who so clearly inspired Michele, from Travis Banton to Adrian to Arianne Phillips, including the Aloha shirt for Brad Pitt in “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” came to mind.

“America has given so many iconic pieces to fashion through cinema and achieved what we might call real fashion,” said Michele, reflecting on how for him Hollywood reverberates in the streets, in the way people dress everyday and have tweaked the icons to face new meaning.

To know: If Hollywood is built on desire, there was plenty to seduce, from teasing marabou-edged dressing gowns, snake bodice gowns and dragging boas from the golden age, to tantalizing sex toys. “50 Shades” like jewelry, fetish masks, corsets and latex bras, as well as western clothes and pulled cowboy hats, queer cinema’s Michele said, but might as well have come from Lil Nas X.

Some looks had unmistakable references to blonde Venus Marilyn Monroe and Mae West, broad-shouldered heroes Rock Hudson and John Wayne, and other ghosts enshrined in the starry sidewalks below, except at Gucciwood, they weren’t limited. by race, gender, size, or ideal of a studio mogul, and were likely accessorized with individual face jewelry and cool glasses.

It was a beautiful parade – and melancholy too. Because Michele knows there is a dark side to Hollywood. And in the morning, the boulevard will be back with a new cast of characters.