WWD instagram screenshot

St. Vincent, or Lake Highlands alumnus annie Clark, is no stranger to fashion as seen in Gucci’s Love Parade fashion show on Hollywood Boulevard Tuesday night.

Saint-Vincent was just one of 12 celebrities chosen to parade. She can be seen in an article on the WWD instagram Wearing an all-black ensemble, jeweled choker and winged black shades.

Other celebrities spotted included Jared Leto, McCauley Culkin, Miranda July and Gwenyth Paltro. The show featured the looks of over 100 models.

Creative Director of Gucci Alessandro Michele adapted the looks of the night, which allowed all Hollywood impersonators and tourists for a few hours to host the exclusive event.