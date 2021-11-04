Everything you need to know about the Gucci Los Angeles show





The prestigious Italian fashion house of Gucci doesn’t just organize a fashion show. They create a whole world, a spectacle ripe for escape from everyday reality. For his recent Love Parade collection, designer Alessandro Michele paid homage to the Hollywood classic, citing the magical allure of Marilyn Monroe’s “diaphanous voice” and Rita Hayworth’s black satin gloves as inspiration. So naturally, he blocked Hollywood Boulevard to allow us as spectators to fall into the rabbit hole. Against the backdrop of neon signs and the iconic Chinese theater, models strutted past a star-studded guest list perched (rightly so) on the directors’ chairs as the sounds of Bjrk ricocheted above. If you see yourself as one of the mere mortals not lucky enough to land an invite, continue to find out what you missed on last night’s otherworldly show. We would like to thank Gucci for helping us make our dreams of seeing Jared Leto walk in a catwalk come true. Except Gucci House The star’s podium debut, we were also surprised to see the faces of Jeremy Pope, Steve Lacy, Grace Johnson, Jodie Turner-Smith, St. Vincent, Miranda July, Phoebe Bridgers, Janaya Khan, Kodi Smit-McPhee , Macaulay Culkin and Hayden Pedigo interspersed throughout the brand’s normal model procession. Let Gucci close Hollywood Boulevard for its fashion show. As neon signage flashed and spotlights danced across the sky, models dressed in Hollywood-inspired outfits walked the iconic Walk of Fame. Side note: one wonders if Leto noticed when he crossed his own star? While Gucci always layers a cacophony of aesthetic references, Michele has added a Western hue this season. A sartorial ode to the cowboy, there were cowboy hats, suede fringes, meadow dresses and leather boots. Who would have thought that an outfit consisting of a cowboy hat, feather boa, metallic fringes, fishnets and platforms could be so beautiful? We’re not sure, but we will definitely be adding a few aforementioned items to our accessory line in the spring. In homage to LA style circa 2021, Michele embraced the athleisure vibe of the city, layering leggings, bike shorts, joggers and more. He juxtaposed his masterful western-meets-hollywood-meets-dominatrix ready-to-wear with, well, regular sneakers. In case clothes are too much for you, sneakers could apparently settle in just about any wardrobe. Again, it’s no surprise that Gucci garnered an exceptional turnout, especially since many were literally in the neighborhood this time around. While the track had its own legion of stars, contestants included Billie Eilish, Angelica Huston, Diane Keaton, Gabrielle Union Wade, Tracee Ellis Ross, Selma Hayek, Lizzo, Lena Dunham, Jeremy O’Harris, Miley Cyrus, Olivia Wilde, Awkwafina, Dakota Johnson, and more. While they all dressed to impress, Gwyneth Paltrow actually appeared in a modern take on her iconic red velvet costume which she wore in 1996, a product of Tom Ford’s tenure at Gucci.

