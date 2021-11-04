NDP says it’s time for House of Commons to end gender-based dress code

NDP MPs are calling for the elimination of what they call the “archaic” House of Commons dress code, which requires men to wear jackets and ties to express themselves in the House.

NDP MPs say they want traditional rules of decorum updated to make them more modern and to accommodate transgender, non-binary and two-spirit members.

There are no specific dress rules for women parliamentarians, who still constitute a minority in the House of Commons; like men, they must dress in “contemporary business attire” to speak in a debate.

Rare exceptions have been made to the rules for men allowing them to wear a kilt on Robbie Burns Day, for example.

Randall Garrison, NDP spokesperson for LGBTQ issues, said New Democrats will call for the rules to be updated after the House returns on November 22.

He called for a simple statement on decorum that does not specify traditional gender-based clothing fashions, such as a jacket and tie for a man.

Liberal MP Nathaniel Erskine-Smith was cut off from the floor in 2016 because he didn’t wear a tie.

New Zealand Parliament at the start of the yearrelaxed own dress codeafter a Maori deputy was kicked out of a meeting for wearing a traditional pendant instead of a tie.

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern supported the change and said she saw no reason why male MPs should wear ties.