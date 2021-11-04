Pregnant Kylie Jenner poses in a black leather mini dress





Kylie Jenner has given fans a generous look at her night out with Travis Scott and what her maternity party style looks like these days. Jenner posted a carousel of photos on her Instagram showcasing the little black leather dress and matching jacket she wore for the occasion. This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, on their website. A source spoke to E! earlier this week about the state of Scott and Jenner’s relationship after Jenner sparked engagement rumors when she presented a double diamond ring Scott gave her. The pledge “the speculation is not true at all,” an E! Insider said. “They are not engaged.” This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, on their website. Jenner and Scott are back together in the middle of her second pregnancy. A source confirmed E! in September that the two had reconciled. “[They] have a lot of love between them, ”said a source. “Kylie really loves Travis and she sees a future with him… They realized they wanted to be together rather than apart… Pregnancy only brings them closer together.” While Jenner and Scott spent time as co-parents with their three-year-old daughter Stormi after Jenner confessed in October 2019 that they were no longer dating, Jenner spoke in March 2020 of their closeness. She called Scott her best friend in an interview with Harper’s Bazaar. “We have such a great relationship,” Jenner said of Scott. “We’re like best friends. We both love Stormi and want the best for her. We stay connected and coordinated. I think about [my parents] in situations with Stormi, which they would. They’ve been very involved with me, and I want the same for Stormi. Alyssa bailey

News and Strategy Editor

Alyssa Bailey is News and Strategy Editor at ELLE.com, where she oversees coverage of celebrities and royals (especially Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton).

