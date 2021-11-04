I am a fashion designer and a lot of men don’t know how to wear a suit correctly

The art of costume etiquette is dying among modern men – many of them are quite ignorant of simple rules such as the length of their tie, according to a study.

Researchers found that four in ten men routinely make a mistake when it comes to work clothes, such as wearing a belt with suspenders and mismatched tie and suit colors.

4

4

Mistake number one is closing the bottom button on a blazer, when style codes say it should always be left undone.

Other rules are less obvious and little known – like the width of the tie should match the width of the lapel.

And when it comes to the length of the tie, a lot of men don’t know that the tip should roughly cover the buckle of the belt, but look no further.

Not wearing a light pocket square with a dark suit and removing seams are other common subtle mistakes men make when dressing to impress.

The study was commissioned by Suit Direct, which released a new guide with the aim of preserving the finer details of formal attire.

Great stylist Benedict Browne has teamed up with Suit Direct, he said: Before we put on a suit, there are a lot of things we need to consider.

While many of the rules for wearing a costume can be subtle, they can really play a big role in harmonizing the look.

Unfortunately, wearing a suit isn’t as easy as donning a three-piece, but considering the right elements, you’ll still look out of the room.

Almost half (48 percent) of those surveyed would not report a friend, family member or coworker if they broke costume etiquette.

The survey then found that throughout their adulthood, men own a total of six costumes and it is by the age of 21, on average, that they own their first.

The average man currently has three suits in his wardrobe, and they usually last for six years before moving on.

Almost a third (31%) agree that they need to be replaced because they are obsolete.

However, over a quarter (27%) of men will replace their old suit because they want something new for a special occasion.

Attending a wedding and job interviews are the most common occasions for men to take out their suits, while almost four in ten (38 percent) will make sure they look like they are. the best for an important meeting at work.

Of those planning to attend a party this winter, nearly seven in ten (68%) will wear a suit, with the tailored fit and tuxedo being the most likely to make an appearance in the coming months.

Overall, more than half (56%) say wearing a costume helps make them feel good, according to research conducted via OnePoll.com

Benedict Browne added: Dressing up is a great way to boost your confidence and mood and there’s no better time to do it when the weather gets dark and humid.

Wearing a well-fitting, well-fitted suit is a guaranteed way to inject a bit of glamor and attitude into any event you might attend.

4

4

FOLLOWS ETIQUETTE 101 TOP TIPS FOR WEARING A COSTUME IN STYLE The fashion experts at Suit Direct know a thing or two about men’s suits and have put together their top tips for wearing your suit with style and confidence. To attach or not to attach: Up to you! In modern men’s clothing, ties are not a necessity to create an elegant look. An elegant dress shirt combined with a neutral colored suit will give an elegant and fitted look. But there’s also a time and place for a tie if you want to take your look to the next level. ACCESSORIES TO ENHANCE YOUR PERSONAL STYLE: Accessories such as a bold tie or a pair of shiny socks can add personality to a final look. Think of your combination as the starting point and build from there. Choose accessories that complement your costume and your personality. The bottom line is that less is more. Stick to one or two trendy pieces or a simple piece of jewelry to complete the look LAYERS: Adding a stylish waistcoat or overcoat to a suit adds an extra level of sophistication. A waistcoat complements a three-piece suit, but it also looks great on its own once the jacket is removed. THE BELT AND SHOES RULE: The unspoken rule is that your belt and shoes must match. This gives a neat and complete look and does not draw unnecessary attention to the belt or the shoe. So, when wearing a suit, we recommend pairing a leather belt with a leather shoe of the same color usually black or brown. BUTTON LABEL: The last button on your suit jacket should always be open for a sleek, relaxed aesthetic. Remember to detach the top button when you sit down so that the suit jacket naturally falls around your waist. And always keep the top button of a stylish shirt buttoned up when wearing a tie. SIZE QUESTIONS: Make sure you find a suit that fits you and enlist the help of a tailor to make sure the suit matches your measurements. For dress shirts, it should have a fitted look but should never be too tight or uncomfortable and the collar should never look or feel like it’s choking you. POCKET SQUARES: Pocket squares should be a standalone look and should not match your tie. If you are wearing a darker suit, we recommend a lighter clutch and vice versa. The main thing to remember with pocket squares is that they are meant to add style to the jumpsuit, so it’s good if they stand out. ALIGN IT WITH THE BELT: Your tie and waistcoat should line up with the top of your waistband and not drop lower for a polished and smooth look.