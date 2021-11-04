Pregnant Kylie Jenner wears dress for ‘Date’ after Travis ring





She kills ! PregnantKylie jennerwore a sexy leather dress for a date after rapperTravis Scottgave her a solid diamond ring. Thekeeping up with the Kardashiansalum, 24, showed off her chic outfit via Instagram during the last hours of Wednesday, November 3. child. The Los Angeles native paired the dress with an oversized leather trench coat, brown sneakers and a matching handbag. Although she didn’t show any photos of Travis, 29, from the party, the Kylie Cosmetics founder teased that she was going on a date in the caption of her post and added a red rose emoji . This turned out to be very fitting as Kylie also shared a snapshot of the table, which was covered in candles and a bouquet of roses and baby’s breath. Sushi is known to be one of the tycoons’ favorite foods, and it seems like those cravings didn’t subside during pregnancy. While she will probably have to forgo the raw fish in the meantime, Kylie showed off the large bowl of edamame and fried veg tempura that she was enjoying. Date night comes on the heels of Travis gifting the reality TV star a stunning ring with two large diamonds that appear to be set on a platinum band. Needless to say, it cost rapper Sicko Mode a pretty penny. Courtesy of Kylie Jenner / Instagram I would estimate the Kylies platinum ring to have 10-12 carats of diamonds and cost around $ 300,000,Jenny Luker, president of Platinum Guild International United States, RecountWay of life, adding that the platinum setting, which is a naturally white metal, makes large stones shine even more. If that wasn’t extravagant enough, the Houston native also bought their daughter, Stormi Webster, a matching ring. He’s significantly smaller than his mom to fit in a 3-year-old’s hand, but Travis spared no expense. The platinum Stormis ring is around 2 to 5 carats and costs around $ 40,000, the expert noted. That said, the unique placement of the two diamonds holds special significance for the mother-daughter duo. These are matching You and Me rings translated into You and Me. It’s sentimental because it symbolizes the union of two people, Luker explained. Keep scrolling to see photos of Kylies’ sexy party look!

