Eric Adams Style: Everything About You Must Say Power

He clearly knows a lot more about the subject than the average politician, Alan Flusser, a tailor in New York and author of Clothes and the Man, has said of Mr. Adams. As to how he learned it, Mr Adams said his role model growing up was his uncle, Paul Watts, a tank top who always wore a hat, a well-ironed suit and waxed shoes, as well as his local pastors. although he took their lessons and made them entirely his own.

According to Rodneyse Bichotte Hermelyn, member of the state assembly and president of the Brooklyn Democratic Party, Erics’ style evolved with his career, from a police officer with a full-length uniform to president of the Brooklyn borough. with a quasi-uniform in the form of an official nylon jacket. Until today.

Now, Ms. Hermelyn said, he projects New York City as the capital of the world through his wardrobe. But he also says he grew up on these streets.

Indeed, there are a number of stories built into Mr. Adams’ current choice shirts, suits and accessories.

The stories clothes tell

Mr Adams had his ear pierced in July after winning the Democratic primary because, he said, he had met a young man during the campaign who expressed doubts whether politicians would hold their promises. When Mr. Adams asked what he could do to prove him wrong, the young voter said he could agree to have his ear pierced if he wins and then follow through.

Day 1, keep my promises, said Adams in a video experience. Now he wears a diamond, which serves as a nod to his engagement. But also an effective counterpoint to his perfectly fitted suits, an often carefully remodeled button to smooth the line, which both announces his physical form (which is famous in part by going vegan after a diabetes diagnosis) and places him squarely in. the tradition of Wall Street power brokers.