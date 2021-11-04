Fashion
After nine week dress rehearsal, South Umpqua aims for the main stage | Football preparation
TRI CITY After eight weeks of being the proverbial unstoppable force, the South Umpqua Lancers collided with a pair of seemingly stationary objects.
A 28-26 victory at Cascade Christian, secured by an interception by Loudon Cole of a late two-point conversion attempt by the Challengers, sealed the South Umpquas Class 3A Special District 2 South title and propelled the Lancers to 8. -0 over the season.
At the time, South Umpqua had the best defense in 3A, allowing just under 12 points per game, while leading their standings with 43.5 points per game on offense.
Already destined for the 3A state playoffs, the Lancers needed to add an extra game after receiving a forfeit from Douglas earlier in the season. South Umpqua met Kalama, Washington’s Class 2B power plant, at Greshams Sam Barlow High School and walked away with a 40-0 bruise on her record.
The kids responded well, Lancers coach Steve Stebbins said of his team’s reaction to the loss of the rash. You can either learn, improve, or crawl into a hole and hide.
The Lancers enter the state playoffs as the No. 3 seed behind No. 1 Siuslaw and No. 2 Rainier. Right behind them is # 4 Warrenton, as well as # 6 Dayton and # 11 Amity.
South Umpquas’ opponent on Friday night at Kent Wigle Stadium will be the Yamhill-Carlton Tigers, who, with an overall record of 4-4 lost to Amity, Dayton and Warrenton, lost to Rainier and needed a win of 26-20 over Corbett on Oct. 22 to secure a playoff spot.
The National Weather Service forecast promises icy ground for Frosty Loghry on Friday night, something neither team is alien to.
We had a close game at Corbett on ground that was not good, said Tigers coach Brad McKechnie, who coached six years combined at Marshfield and North Bend before taking on the YC job.
Looking at his playoff opponent in the first round, McKechnie was taken aback by the outcome of South Umpquas’ loss to Kalama.
They are a great team, McKechnie said of the Lancers. They have athletes at all levels of their defense and a good defensive pattern.
The Tigers are in a similar position to South Umpqua just three seasons ago: just five seniors on the current roster, but 17 juniors and sophomores and two freshmen just starting out.
One of those seniors, half-back Jacob Preston, has been the straw to stir the Yamhill-Carlton drink this season, rushing for 962 yards and 11 touchdowns and also recording three touchdown catches.
Where we’ve been successful is handing the ball over to this guy, McKechnie said.
South Umpquas’ offense has been prolific for most of the season, led by junior quarterback Jace Johnson, who tallied 1,639 yards and 25 touchdowns. Of his four interceptions, two came in a 41-8 victory over Philomath and the other two in the loss to Kalama.
Kade Johnson leads the Lancers receiving body with 34 catches for 535 yards and 10 touchdowns, while South Umpquas big play receivers were Isaac Real (26.2 yards per catch, five touchdowns) and Andrew Christensen (21, 3 yards per catch, five touchdowns).
On the court, Caj Simmons has racked up 504 yards and 10 touchdowns this season, while the Lancer also received a boost from fellow senior backer Justin Jenks.
Throughout the 2021 football season, South Umpqua has shoved Siuslaw and Rainier for the state’s No.1 ranking, whether in the Weekly Coaching Survey or the OSAA Power Rankings. The first two places have changed hands regularly.
South Umpqua eventually landed in third place, which is a good position, but these rankings are just a formality.
These kids have done a great job this year and I’m very proud of them, said Stebbins. Now he survives and moves forward.
As Tom Smythe told us at Lewis & Clark (College), I don’t care if you win 7-6 or 76-75, a W is a W.
