Brad Davison ready for season sixThe Badger Herald





If this year’s Badgers Mens basketball team was a state, it would be South Dakota. Nationally, South Dakota is considered a flyby team with few recognized names. It also helps that the team has a freshman from South Dakota State. Even though the national media are reasonably naive about the Badgers’ characteristics, one player who has worked his way into the national dialogue is Brad Davison, a sixth-year senior returning from Maple Grove, Minnesota. The main reason for Davison’s national attention is equally his skill and obvious ball player mentality. Davison tries to make the most of his game, from leaping steps to flaming charges. While no announcer can go through a Badgers show without mentioning Davison’s history as a high school quarterback, it’s probably the only constant in the 22-year-old’s career. Women’s hockey: Badgers head coach Mark Johnson continues historic hockey careerIn 1977, the Wisconsin men’s hockey team traveled to Olympia Stadium in Detroit to face Michigan. Read… On a personal level, covering Davison seems odd, as examining his career brings back memories of myself as a young Badger fan watching Davison play his entire 2017 season with a dislocated shoulder. In a year marked by many injuries, Davison was one of the many red jerseys that coach Greg Gard had to burn to field a competitive team. Davison was joined in this squad by players who were touchstones from the previous season, including Nate Reuvers who had a historically rich career with the team. Davison was the star among those talents, becoming one of only two other Badgers to hit a double-digit average in their first season. Over the past six years, Davison has racked up even more accolades, including breaking the 1,000 career point mark while competing in the NCAA Tournament in every season except his freshman year and season. COVID-19, which saw the Badgers bring home a Big Ten Championship. Along with that, Davison was a major player in last year’s NCAA first round victory over North Carolina, in which he solidified his role as a sneaky scoring threat or as I was. call, Step Back Brad. Men’s basketball: who to watch and what to expect this seasonAfter more than 18 months of waiting, Greg Gard and the new men’s team aim to revitalize the Kohl Center Read… With a load of successes on the pitch as Davison enters his final season with the Badgers, massive impacts can be seen outside of the Kohl Center. On the one hand, the known veteran is expected to tie the knot this summer. Along with that, Davison has always had a forward and passionate demeanor, but this year he looks more like a proud father as he mentors juniors Tyler Whal and Jhonny Davis as they grow into their new leadership roles within. of the team. Finally, Davison can be seen as a catalyst for a new influx of talent from Minnesota to the Badgers, characterized by the fact that prior to his arrival, the 2016 roster had only two Gopher State players compared to eight. combined over the six Davison years. was a badger. Asked about this Minnesota identity as a badger, Davison said I am proud to be able to perform in front of fans, friends and family that I grew up around. While this family may have started around a table in Maple Grove, it has really spread across all of Wisconsin as Badger fans are hoping to see a little more of Step Back Brad in what’s on. turns out to be one last really sincere race in the red and white.

