Obituary: John Kingsley, founder of Chadds of Norwich

One of life’s “real gentlemen” and manager of a Norwich menswear store has died at the age of 96. Born in 1925 in Ipswich, John HKingsley opened his first Kingsley Bros. store with his brother Ron in the early 1950s. The business grew rapidly, leading to the opening of three more stores. In 1962 they acquired Chadds on Bedford Street in the town, and Mr Kingsley moved to Norwich with his wife, Gwendoline, and two sons, Roger and David. Described as impeccably dressed with a charming wit and a ready smile, he brought menswear to the heart of the city he adored. Actively involved in Rotary International, Norfolk Freemasons, Victoria Bowling Club and StrangersClub, he was proud of his community. Since the 1960s there have been many changes at Chadds. Forty years ago the building almost collapsed and had to be rebuilt. It was then renovated and extended in 2004.









John Kingsley of the Chadds menswear store in 2015

– Credit: Archant You can also watch: In 1971 Mr. Kingsleysson, Roger, joined to open the Jonathan Trumbull menswear store, in 1973 his other son David joined and they opened Hatters. His sons then opened a women’s clothing store, Ginger, in 1978, which is now run by Mr. Kingsley’s granddaughter, Beckie, for 19 years. Outside of running his business he was a frequent traveler and took on wonderful journeys with his 26 year old partner, Jane Blake. At 91, he started taking flying lessons with his grandson Timand continued to work until his death.









Blickling Proms on August 9, 2014. Jane Blake and John Kingsley pictured together

– Credit: Archant Mr. Kingsley passed away suddenly, but peacefully, on September 30. In addition to his sons and his partner, he is survived by his daughters-in-law Vivienne and Nikki. He was a precious Popsto Tim, Katie, Beckie, Charlotte, Bethand, his great-grandchildren and a beloved husband of the late Gwen. Funeral mass will be held at St Peter Mancroft Church, Hay Hill on Tuesday, November 16 at 11 a.m. Family flowers only. Donations to Children’s Hospices of East Anglia (EACH) via www.ivanfish.co.ukor sent to c / o Ivan Fisher Independent Funeral Home, Norton House, Park Drive, Hethersett, Norwich, NR9 3EN. If you would like to pay tribute to a loved one, email our obituary reporter [email protected]

To view obituaries and tributes, join theNorfolk’s Loved & Lost Facebook Group.

