Kim Kardashian’s Wardrobe Malfunction: See Her Fendi x SKIMS Snafu





Scroll down to see more images It doesn’t take much for Kim K to have all her eyes on her and usually I’m sure she sees it as a good thing! But during Kim Kardashian’s recent wardrobe malfunction in a dress from her new Fendi x SKIMS collaboration, I have a feeling she wished she could have gone unnoticed. Lucky for us, there are photos to prove it. Do not mistake yourself. I am delighted that Kardashian is teaming up with Fendis Kim Jones. The collection is the right balance of luxury and portability, and while it doesn’t make much sense to me why Kim would team up with Fendi when she’s been wearing Balenciaga exclusively for months now, I’m not going to put it back in. question. Maybe she will then manifest a collaboration with Balenciaga for SKIMS! Who knows. But I digress, the internet dissects the Fendi x SKIMS collection since its announcement, offering in-depth analysis on everything from combination logos and price range to quality. Kardashian herself took to Instagram Stories to show off the pieces in more detail, but of course she knew being spotted was the best way to secure sales. Unfortunately, his plan has turned against him somewhat. Kardashian showed up at the Museum of Modern Art on November 1 to accept the WSJ. Magazines 2021 Brand Innovator Award in a magnificent chocolate brown leather dress, definitely the most Fendi piece of the entire collaboration. Kim looked gorgeous, obviously, wearing the dress with matching leather evening gloves and snakeskin boots. Her glam featured a slicked back ponytail and a matte chocolate eye, along with tons of bronzer and a glossy nude lip. While she made all the entrance in the right direction, the gorgeous dress finally got her dirty when she went to accept her award. As she stood up, the dress began to come undone, coming dangerously close to her behind. Derek Blasberg, head of fashion and beauty partnerships at YouTube, captured the snafu on his Instagram stories. Remind me never to sit next to Blasberg at an event. He made Kim so dirty! When Kim finally took the stage, she decided to laugh at the incident instead of trying to cover it up. I would like to thank Kim Jones, because I just had a little fashion emergency, she said. Thank god I had SKIMS under, because that would’ve been a different kind of show tonight. Say what you want about my girlfriend, but she has jokes! She could have pretended that the wardrobe malfunction never happened, but I appreciate her ability to laugh at herself. Having said that, we all know the difficulties of a slippery zipper, which can make a dress totally unusable. I was seriously considering removing this exact look from the collection, but now I’m definitely more hesitant. My zipper breaking or coming undone is definitely one of my biggest fashion fears, so kudos to Kim for handling it perfectly. She played it like a pro! While I may stay away from this dress on the collaboration’s launch day, I still plan to shop the Fendi x SKIMS collection on November 9. Hope I don’t get into my wardrobe malfunction!

