SIUE “transphobic” student sentenced for throwing period products in men’s bins





EDWARDSVILLE, Illinois – An elected official and school administrators condemn vandalism in a bathroom at the University of Southern Illinois. Earlier this year, House Bill 641 established that all campus washrooms should be stocked with menstrual hygiene products. There were several incidents in October where products were thrown away or tampered with. SIUE’s biased incident response team said it informed faculty, students and staff that such incidents were transphobic. Since the message went out, they have received advice on other incidents. A student admitted to throwing menstrual hygiene products in the trash in a men’s toilet. This is considered an act of vandalism and a violation of the Code of Student Conduct. The student now faces a discipline that includes educational sanctions. Top story: Maps of the curious caves under the districts of Saint-Louis

State Representative Katie Stuart: I am furious and disgusted by the display of fanaticism and cowardice of a small group on the SIUe campus. Instead of using compassion, those involved attempted to stir up fear through vandalism. This is why I work for menstrual equity. I sponsored House Bill 641, which requires all college campuses to provide free menstrual hygiene products in all restrooms within campus boundaries, which was enacted this summer. Period products are necessary items, like soap and toilet paper, that should be readily available to anyone who needs them. If the sight of a tampon or napkin fills a person with such rage that they have to resort to such immature extremes, it is further proof that menstruation has to come out of the shadows and whispers and be recognized as the natural biological function that it is. State Representative Katie Stuart SIUE Vice-Chancellor for Equity, Diversity and Inclusion, Dr Jessica Harris, says: “The availability of menstrual hygiene products in all public washrooms on our campus is not only consistent with our responsibilities under state law, but also reflects our understanding that menstrual stigma and menstrual poverty can hit transgender and non-binary people particularly hard. To ensure that all people feel safe using the toilet in accordance with their gender identity, there must be access to free menstrual hygiene products in all restrooms on campus. Denying access to menstrual hygiene products to anyone who needs them is to deny them part of their dignity. Destroying or tampering with menstrual products in campus toilets violates our community’s standards and those held responsible will face discipline. We ask for your vigilance in observing and reporting any future incident. Dr Jessica Harris



