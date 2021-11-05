Fashion
Fashion Trust Arabia names winners of first live event since pandemic – WWD
LONDON – It was a long time coming.
After months of pivoting, reprogramming and designing alternative formats, Fashion Trust Arabia hosted its third annual FTA award on Wednesday evening at the National Museum in Doha, Qatar, as a live event – the first since the start of the pandemic.
The jury for the 2021 award, which aims to support emerging and established fashion designers in the region, included Carine Roitfeld, Elie Saab, Francesca Amfitheatrof, Juergen Teller, Pierpaolo Piccioli from Valentino and Remo Ruffini from Moncler.
Virgil Abloh presented the newly created Entrepreneur of the Year award to Amina Muaddi, a Romanian and Jordanian accessories designer who studied in Milan. Her collections are sold at retailers such as Harrods, Net-a-porter, Mytheresa and Selfridges.
The 24 finalists presented their collections to the jury who nominated the winners just before the event at the M7 culture space in Doha.
Abloh is also in Doha to open a mid-career retrospective of his work at the Garage Gallery at the fire station. “Virgil Abloh: Figures of Speech ”is the first museum exhibition of the designer’s work to be presented in the Middle East. It will last until March 31.
Irina Shayk and Al Jazeera TV presenter Fairouz Ziane hosted the ceremony in which five winners received their prizes, financial support of up to $ 200,000 and mentorship from FTA partners including Matchesfashion. Matches will also store the winners’ collections exclusively on its website.
The winners are Zaid Affas, Prêt-à-porter; Alia Bin Omair, Jewelry Store; Port Tangier (by Bilal Fellah), Accessories; Benchellal (by Mohamed Benchellal) Evening wear; El Tayeb Nation (by Abdelgarder El Tayeb), Franca Sozzani Debut Talent Award, and A New Cross (by Agustin Nicolas Rivero), Guest Country Award, in partnership with Colombia.
FTA was launched as a non-profit association in 2018 under the sponsorship of Sheikha Moza Bint Nasser. She is Honorary President, working alongside Co-Chairs Sheikha Al-Mayassa Bint Hamad Al-Thani and Tania Fares.
Fares organized the evening with Sheikha Al-Thani, President of Qatar Museums, under the high patronage of Sheikha Moza Bint Nasser.
In 2020, FTA hosted a digital event due to regional blocks and travel restrictions, and the 2021 event was originally scheduled to take place last March in a partly live and partly digital format with a virtual reality experience. 3d.
Earlier this year, organizers decided to favor a live format instead, so they postponed the event until November in the hopes that guests, jurors and patrons could travel abroad.
At the time, Fares said a live event was important for designers, who are primarily based in the Middle East and North Africa, to interact face-to-face with industry figures and journalists. that they would not otherwise have a chance to meet.
“The main thing is to connect people, and we want designers to have as much exposure as possible to the industry. They get so much out of it, ”Fares said.
Since February, and in the run-up to the November event, the FTA continued to showcase the region’s fashion and the work of emerging designers on its new website, Fashiontrustarabia.com.
The site includes the FTA Pulse editorial platform, which aims to showcase Arab fashion at large with business news, reports and interviews.
FTA Pulse also provides commentary, three times a week, in the form of features and regular articles. It is accompanied by a bi-weekly newsletter for subscribers.
The first initiative of its kind in the Arab world, FTA was originally created to provide financial support, advice and mentorship to emerging designers in the MENA region. Since then, it has evolved into a platform that offers Arab designers the opportunity to grow and receive international recognition.
Abloh’s exhibition in Doha opens on Friday. It will present more than 55 works, ranging from visual arts to music, fashion, architecture and design. The exhibition was curated by the Museum of Contemporary Art Chicago, adapted for this presentation by Qatar Museums, and designed by and in collaboration with AMO.
The show is part of the Qatar-USA 2021 Year of Culture program, an annual international cultural exchange designed to deepen understanding between nations and their peoples.
