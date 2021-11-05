Hsin Min Chan from Design Academy Eindhoven creates giant dress

A 24-hour surveillance experiment led Design Academy Eindhoven graduate Hsin Min Chan to create a dress that exaggerates the “being looked at” of its wearer.





The dress is designed to empower its wearer by making them both highly visible but also inaccessible.

Hsin Min Chan developed the design, called To-be-look-at-ness, after being arrested by Taiwanese authorities and placed under constant surveillance.

The event took place at the start of the pandemic. With Eindhoven Design Academy forced to close, Chan decided to leave the Netherlands to join her family in Taiwan.

Upon arrival, the designer was told she would have to self-isolate due to Covid protocols. She initially protested, which resulted in her being arrested and placed in a hospital isolation room with a 24-hour camera over her bed.

The only human contact she had during this time was through an intercom system. He was not given any clear indication of how long the testing procedure would take.

“I was really aware of the surveillance camera, pointed directly at my bed,” she told Dezeen.

“I felt helpless and helpless, so at first I just hid under a blanket and cried.”

After five days, Chan decided to organize a protest against the “dehumanizing” way she was being treated, staging a hysterical performance.

“I changed my pose to make sure the camera could see me, and then I just screamed and screamed,” she said.

It had an instant response. The voice on the intercom told her they were going to speed up the testing process and she was released later that same day.

Iris van Herpen’s Earthrise collection is conceived as a “living organism”

This made Chan realize her power to change the way she is treated, changing the way she is viewed.

“They treated me not as a human being but as a dangerous body. So I transformed into a dangerous body that they couldn’t handle. I used dehumanization as a strategy to empower myself.”

Chan decided to employ the same strategy to change the way she is viewed on a daily basis, especially by men.

This is what led to the design of a giant dress, which requires both paying attention and giving in.

“I am very conscious of my appearance and the way people look at me; I have never left my house without makeup,” she explained. “I wanted to break other people’s control over me.”

The structure is formed around a large wire mesh, to which Chan has added various materials, including papier mache, plater, fabric, resin and expanding foam.

The design incorporates images of Chan’s face and body. There is also furniture, which refers to his experience in the isolation room.

“I always stayed on the bed because there wasn’t a lot of furniture, even though the space was big,” she said. “I think it was a disciplinary device to control my behavior.”

To wear the dress, Chan enters through a space at the back and climbs a ladder structure hidden inside.

She can hide other people inside the dress, to help her move around. The ladder system is on casters, so it can be pushed from inside. But Chan has to lead, because his assistants can’t see where they’re going.

“When I start moving people have to make a path for me. It’s really empowering,” Chan added.

Chan created the contextual design master’s program project at Design Academy Eindhoven.

The DAE Graduation Show 2021 was exhibited from October 16 to 24, as part of Dutch Design Week. See Dezeen Events Guide for an up-to-date list of architecture and design events happening around the world.

The photograph is by Jian da Huang, unless otherwise noted.