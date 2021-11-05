offers and events promoting men’s health in Dubai





In November, increased attention and attention will be paid to the various issues facing men, from mental health to prostate and testicular cancer. This is because the month is celebrated annually as Movember, a time when men are encouraged to grow mustaches (or mo), to promote causes. The initiative began in 2003 in Australia, where men were encouraged to grow facial hair in exchange for sponsorship money which was donated to charities supporting prostate cancer research. Since then, it has snowballed into a global movement that includes everything from men’s health projects to mustache designs on cups, clothing and accessories. With men’s health at the center right now, here’s a look at some local initiatives designed to support the cause: Inspire Studio Inspire Studio will host a Bro-Yoga class, to be held after a discussion on men’s health. Photo: Inspire Studio Inspire Yoga and Pilates Studio is hosting a Talking it Out event on Saturday at 5 p.m. to motivate men to take action for their health. A panel of experts will speak at the event, including urology specialist Dr Rabih Madi, psychologist Reem Shaheen and nutritionist Faisal Shawa, on topics ranging from prostate and testicular cancer to side effects of treatments and nutrition. The 45-minute session will be followed by a Bro-Yoga class, which focuses on gentle stretching and breathing techniques. Class is not exclusive to men; women can also join in the support. Although the event is free, registration is required. Inspire is also running a social media contest inviting participants to showcase their stylish mustaches and tag Inspire. There will be two winners selected for special prizes, including 10 yoga classes worth 1000 Dh. Saturday November 6 from 5 p.m. Avenue de la Porte, the DIFC; eventbrite.com BLK Central Cabin BLK Cab Central offers free donut balls to those with mustaches. Photo: BLK Central cabin To celebrate Movember, BLK Cab Central will be giving customers a free bowl of donut balls if they wear a mustache. Those without lip foliage don’t need to feel left out, either, as the coffee brand known for its mustache brand has launched a BLK Cab Tashe filter. Guests who want to claim their treat should head to the brand’s Instagram page @blkcabccoffee and post a picture of themselves trying on the look. Throughout the month of November; free; Wasl 51 Shopping Center; instagram.com/blkcabcoffee Washers The Washmen laundry company has partnered with the Al Jalila Foundation to launch its first Movember Blue Bag initiative this year. The company will donate a percentage of each blue wash and fold bag to the foundation. Customers can order theirs throughout the month of November, packing it to the brim with clothes that will be picked up and returned, washed and folded for 65 Dh. Available throughout the month of November; 65 DH; Delivery to most of Dubai and Abu Dhabi; 04 558 8191; washmen.com Carzaty 25 participating Carzaty cars will sport a Movember badge this month. Photo: Carzaty The used car dealer has selected 25 vehicles from its range to participate in its Blue Badge initiative. For each of the cars sold this month, Carzaty will set aside 1,000 Dh to donate to the Al Jalila Foundation. Participating models include Porsche, Range Rover, BMW and Toyota, and they will sport a Movember badge to make it easier for customers to identify them. Read more Throughout the month of November; Al Thanyah Street, Umm Al Sheif; 800 2770 9289; carzaty.com Conrad Dubai Spa Throughout the month of November, the spa offers a 20% reduction on treatments every day from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Meanwhile, 10% of the proceeds from her 60-minute immune support treatment which includes guided breathing followed by an oil massage will be donated to the Al Jalila Foundation. Throughout the month of November; Conrad Dubai Sheikh Zayed Road; 04 444 7440 Update: November 4, 2021, 12:32 p.m.

