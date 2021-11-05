Aston Martin Valkyrie begins production in a dashing green dress





A new era of hypercars officially dawned today, as the first production Aston Martin Valkyrie rolls off the line. That’s right, the Valkyrie officially begins its extremely limited production. The entry into production of the Valkyrie also means that Aston Martin beat Mercedes and its competing hypercar, the AMG One, in production, both cars saw their “debuts” in 2017. At the latest from Mercedes about it , the AMG One was still being tested. . The updated schedule on the production release of the cars was not detailed in this announcement which took place over a year ago. Maybe those who ordered the AMG One have more information on when their specific cars will be built, but for now, the production car is still floating in the ether. Meanwhile, Aston Martin says the first Valkyrie, pictured in green here, is awaiting delivery. Aston doesn’t say who the original owner is or detail the specifications of the car, but we applaud the dark green paintwork chosen. It’s an extremely proud moment for us to complete our very first hypercar, said Tobias Moers, CEO of Aston Martin. The Aston Martin Valkyrie program has put everyone who has worked there to the limit to the test, but the commitment to the dream has produced a truly amazing car, an F1 car for the road. Production of the Valkyrie takes place in a special Valkyrie area at Astons Gaydon Headquarters. A small team of technicians devote more than 2,000 total hours to building each car, and a total of 150 Valkyries will be produced. If you want to know all the details of the Astons hypercar, be sure to check it out in our previous Valkyrie coverage. And also enjoy the sound of its Cosworth V12. His downright magical hear. Related video:

