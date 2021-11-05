Rowing Blazers and NBA release second capsule collaboration – Robb Report





On the heels of the start of last month’s 2021-2022 NBA basketball season, the league introduced a new capsule collection with Rowing Blazers that offers fans a sporty range of selections to wear on and off the court. sofa. The companies launched their second line of limited-edition collaborative styles on Thursday. The unisex collection features six team logos printed on sweaters, pants, striped rugby shirts, basketball shorts and hats, all in team colors. Fans of the Boston Celtics, Brooklyn Nets, Chicago Bulls, Golden State Warriors, Los Angeles Lakers and New York Knicks can purchase multiple items per team upfront. The league’s signature logo is also present in the collection to denote its status as official merchandise. Highlights of the launch include soft cotton intarsia sweaters and extra-soft black corduroy pants with NBA team embroidery throughout. There are also chunky rugby jerseys with oversized satin stitch embroidered team logos, as well as cotton twill shorts featuring Rowing Blazers signature zigzag side stripe. As for accessories, the “Dad Hats” were created in conjunction with the Boston Hat Company ’47, and feature league and team logos hand-embroidered in gold thread. A Knicks sweater (left) and Golden State Warriors shorts (right) from the duo’s second capsule collection.



Rowing blazers “Our first collaboration with the NBA was so much fun, and it’s an honor to work with the league again,” said Jack Carlson, founder and CEO of Rowing Blazers, in a statement. “This capsule is about mixing old-fashioned ‘preppy’ codes with some of the league’s most iconic logos.” The duo’s first capsule, released in February this year, featured casual and formal wear selections like blazers, cardigans and ties. It also referred to the same six teams seen in the new drop, and was heavily inspired by college uniforms from the ’60s to’ 90s, according to Hypebeast. “This time around I wanted to play rugby in the team colors and then, naturally, rugby shorts to go with it,” says Carlson. “All clothing is handcrafted in Europe using all-natural fibers. Rugby are all knitted using a very special technique that makes them super high tension and luxurious, and the embroidery is all dimensional and textured. The rugby shorts have our trademark zigzagging on the sides, but in the team colors. And the sweaters are just crazy. The Bulls sweater is my favorite. If you are looking for new clothing to represent any of these six teams this season, you can shop the collection now; prices range from $ 63 to $ 295. Head to RowingBlazers.com to make your purchase and show your team spirit before the next game.

