



November 4, 2021



By Jon King / [email protected] Local celebrities will march on the virtual catwalk later this month as part of a fundraiser to help people with developmental disabilities. The Arch of Livingston holds its 28th Annual Celebrity Holiday Fashion Show, to be held in a virtual format for the second year in a row, on Thursday, November 18. Anne Richardson is the outgoing executive director of The Arc and says attendees will zoom in from their various locations that evening. Richardson, along with board member Larry Prout Jr. and new director Carol Taggart, joined Mike & Jon of WHMI in the Morning to discuss the event. There will be live, silent auctions with a variety of items made available, which Richardson said was made possible by their generous community partners. The multi-day silent auction kicks off on Friday, November 12 and will include sports memorabilia, rare collectibles, games and gift cards. It will run all night of the 18th show. And as in years past, Cooper & Binkley Jewelers will also be sponsoring a jewelry raffle that night. The live auction that evening will include a chance to spend a day working alongside James Roth, a master blacksmith, and racing experience at Michigan International Speedway. All funds raised help the Arc provide advocacy, information, referral and support services to people with intellectual disabilities and their families.

