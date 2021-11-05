Harry Styles, Harryween and the problem of the boys in dresses





Despite being extremely sexy, charming and charismatic, I have never had so many gay men in my DMs than when I published the Harry Styless cover for the December 2020 print edition of that same magazine. For his young lady Vogue Coverage, Styles wore a variety of traditionally feminine clothing, including skirts and dresses with tuxedo jackets and a Harris Reed Victoriana crinoline. In my article, I briefly mentioned Harry’s perfect surf and dozens of men (almost all gay to some extent) flooded my DMs. (If anyone asks, I don’t officially read them.) As straight guys on Twitter lamented the death of masculinity, as they called on society to bring back manly men, the main criticism from my adamantly awakened messengers was that Harry didn’t deserve the blanket. ; that Harry in a robe was boring and yawn; and that Harry Styles platform took something away from anyone who wasn’t already white, cis, and straight. Harry in a robe is back. Basically, for his entire Love on Tour solo tour, Styles was outfitted in custom Gucci looks by Alessandro Michele, a mix of puffy masculine shirts and loose pants, all overseen by mensch style HarryLambert, who has frankly the Midas touches when it comes to dressing for an event. For Halloween night at Madison Square Garden, Styles bowed somewhere above the rainbow with a jewelry tribute to Dorothy from The Wizard of Oz, filled with frilly panties and two-tone ruby ​​ankle boots. (If you haven’t seen the pictures already, I’m assuming your router is turned off?) Despite the costume connotations, people once again lost their minds on HarryStyles in a Dress, and the themes of white cis straightness returned to the public consciousness. It comes a few weeks later Billy Porter, Oscar winner in red carpet dress, interrogates Harrys travels to dress, claiming that he himself has changed the whole game of gender-non-conforming fashion. (All Styles had to do, according to Porter, was be white and straight.) I don’t want to hurt Billy Porter and what he has accomplished. Rather, the mike reminds me how easy it is for the internet to hear a person of color say something meaningful (perhaps with sentimentality that overshadows the facts) and immediately silence them. As for Harry, does anyone truly insulted ? Desire is amorphous, and Styles hate labels, but until he’s unequivocally linked to Pete Davidson, the reigning king of dating, let’s assume his relative heterosexuality. Should a straight guy at the top of his game be responsible for our collective notions of gender and sexuality? Am I the only person who thinks the pressure on Harry Styles to give us a running commentary on masculinity today is a little ridiculous? I don’t think conforming to your own gender should be a prerequisite for October 31st, so for me the dress is harmless; It is pure costume, a Halloween flex. The tour as a whole is reverently referential. Even from afar you can see Prince, Elvis, Mercury, Bowie. This weekend we saw Judy Garland. Guess I was wondering if we were ever going to get past a boy in a robe being new? Be something unusual and arcane? Being somehow weird and sensational? The Love on Tour vibe is very happy, very community, very free to be who you always wanted to be, so the retaliation that divides people online who seem to be quite aware of the genre is even more disappointing. Can the wakeup boy see that Harry’s surface nonconformity really opens his eyes to conservative and mainstream America? I thought it was the future Liberals that the future Liberals wanted?

