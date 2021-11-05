Dunboyne men and women can end their journey with a unique Double Meath





At the end of a pivotal year for St Peter’s, Dunboyne, Sunday could be the crowning glory of Club Meath.

The historic decision to host the Senior Men’s and Women’s Doubles County Finals at Pirc Tailteann, the first time this has happened in Meath, laid the groundwork for a potential Dunboyne brace.

The women’s final will first take place at the Navan site between incumbents Dunboyne and Seneschalstown (12:15 p.m.), with Dunboyne’s men then facing off against Wolfe Tones (2:30 p.m.). Emma Duggan and Vikki Wall, both nominated for the LGFA Player of the Year award after staging Meath’s first Ireland triumph, will lead Dunboyne’s attack in the previous match. Then, after his first season as County captain, Shane McEntee will look to propel the men’s team under Conor O’Donoghue to success. “It’s extremely rare and it’s very enjoyable,” Dunboyne GAA chairman Ronan O’Doherty said of the decision to bring the two finals together. “I think this is probably due in large part to the success of Meath’s footballers this year, it has really brought women’s football to the fore in the county. “I should compliment both county councils because they sometimes get a lot of criticism about the matches that go against each other and so on, but they got this one really well and it’s important that this be recognized because it is a big step forward. “ The double-headed decision was made before it was known that Dunboyne would be involved in both finals, so they were the big beneficiaries. The women’s final is expected to draw a large crowd, with the local game seeing an explosion of interest following the spectacular All-Ireland triumph in September against Dublin at Croke Park. Besides Duggan and Wall, Dunboyne also had Shelly Melia and Alison O’Sullivan on the Eamonn Murray County panel. “It was huge for the club and the ripple effect was almost immediate with the number of girls who came to play here,” said O’Doherty. “We had a big spike in numbers, especially in our younger age groups. To be fair, almost any group, among the men’s teams as well, would have received a boost. Success lifts all boats. . It was just one of those really positive things and all the girls were fantastic role models. “ It has been a shared journey for both Dunboyne teams, training the same evenings under the lights of the same field, one after the other, so it is fitting that their campaigns end together on the last day of the county with a new double header. “This is a unique opportunity for us and a very proud occasion,” said O’Doherty. “The excitement around the whole region has been great with all the banners, flags and people wishing them luck. “I hope both teams can continue now and be successful, but it has been a pretty good few months for Dunboyne no matter what as a number of our other teams have reached the county finals as well.”

